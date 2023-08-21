Nana Agradaa caused a frenzy on social media when she stepped out in tight booty shorts and a tank top to exercise

She posted a video of her jogging in her neighbourhood while showing off her fine legs and curves

Many people talked about the revealing outfit she wore while others could not hold back their laughter after watching the video

Heaven Way Church leader Evangelist Mama Pat well known as Nana Agradaa, caused a stir on social media when a video of her jogging surfaced on social media.

Nana Agradaa jogs in tight gym wear. Image Credit: @evang_mama_pat

Source: Instagram

Agradaa jogs in her neighbourhood

Ghanaian spiritualist turned pastor Nana Agradaa got the internet buzzing when a video of her wearing tight booty shorts and a tank top emerged.

She flaunted her smooth and fine legs in her gym attire and the tattoos on her elbows.

The controversial pastor completed her look with a black pair of sneakers.

Nana Agradaa looked simple without wearing any luxury items, as she rocked a no-makeup look and neatly done cornrows.

Below is a video of Nana Agradaa jogging in her neighbourhood.

Ghanaians react to seeing Nana Agradaa going for a run in the street in revealing attire

The comment section was filled with laughter as many shared their views on Nana Agradaa's gym attire and how she ran in the video.

mhaame_yaa7 said:

Those rushing to the comments section make sure you don’t step on me

ohemaa.blizzy said:

Eeiii Evangelist Tupac in the building Allah give them mommy

fadyhaj_21 remarked:

Y’all are shouting delete, delete, can’t you see the skin is skinning and the shape is shaping

rukings said:

And the MVP goes to my very own EVANGELISE MAMA PAT. He3h the most fascinating woman in Ghana, love or hate her....Aboooozigi! Obiaa boa, I love her rough, any challenger?

_eiiroger said:

OBIAA BOA ❤️Even if you wear dross kraa we still love you…ABOOOOOOOZIGI! Warease3

ouadjapaul remarked:

Shuudaaiii passes in peace or in piece eiiiiii Vangelist

Nana Agradaa allegedly scams her church members

YEN.com.gh reported that a video went viral online alleging that former fetish priestess had scammed her church members.

This comes after she asked them to present various amounts of money so she could double it for them.

A video showed members of the female pastor's church, Heaven Way, trooped the church premises waiting to get their money back.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh