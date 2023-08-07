Ghanaian comedienne Afia Schwarzenegger showed off her curvy figure in a tight black and white jumpsuit

She shared relationship advice and noted that when you find the right person, life is so much better

Many people sided with the relationship advice she gave, while others gushed over her curves and flawless skin

Ghanaian comedienne Afia Schwarzenegger turned heads on social media when she flaunted her curves in a tight outfit.

Details of Afia Schwarzenegger's outfit

Afia Schwarzenegger was spotted in the kitchen preparing a meal on the counter.

She wore a short, tight jumpsuit that showed off her fine legs. The back of the outfit had two straps crossing each other, showing off her back and her tattoos.

Her curly wig hung over her shoulder, and her makeup was flawless.

Afia Schwarzenegger shares relationship advice

In the video, she used a viral TikTok sound where a young lady talked about the perks of being in a happy relationship.

In the viral sound, the young lady said that when one meets the right person, they do not have to teach them how to be wise.

Adding that, one does not have to tell their lover to call or text them or ask about their wellbeing.

Captioning the post, Afia Schwarzenegger stated that when you meet the right person, life becomes better. She wrote:

When you meet the right person. Gosh, life becomes better. I pray you find one in Jesus's name.

Below is a video of Afia Schwarzenegger showing off her curves.

Ghanaians react to Afia Schwarzenegger's video

Many of her Instagram followers gushed over how stunning she looked in her black and white jumpsuit.

Others also sided with the statements she made in the caption about finding the right person and how it makes one's life better.

official_sleek_and_cheap said:

The body is bodying. The pressure is getting worser show them ooo

fobi_christine stated:

Afia ur body is bodyling

daakyehenemaa3 remarked:

Your skin is skining, the hair is hairing and the beauty is

nyameye72 said:

Afia you look so good now

kasi_abie_ stated:

This is so so true

constanceantwiwaa101 stated:

Trueeeee the caption ❤️

joseph.nkwanta said:

I like your outfit I love you mum

