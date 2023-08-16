Kumawood star and skit maker Ras Nene aka Dr Likee has sent a belated birthday message to Nana Ama McBrown

Dr Likee prayed for good health and happisness for his colleague who turned 46 years old on Tuesday, August 15

The comic actor's birthday message for McBrown triggered reactions as his followers also celebrated the actress

Kumawood actor and skit maker Ras Nene, also known as Dr Likee, has sent Nana Ama McBrown a belated birthday wish.

McBrown turned 46 years old on Tuesday, August 15, 2023, and celebrated in a grand style, dropping many stunning photos on social media.

The actress' fans and colleagues also celebrated her by posting her online and sharing well wishes.

Ras Nene a.k.a. Dr Likee has shared a belated birthday message for Nana Ama McBrown Photo source: @official_ras_nene, @iamamamcbrown

One of the stars who could not share his wish on McBrown's birthday was Dr Likee. He made amends the next day.

In a post on his Instagram page, Dr Likee shared three lovely photos from McBrown's unveiling as an Onua TV presenter.

Sharing the photos, Ras Nene prayed the year ahead will be better in terms of good health and happiness for McBrown.

"Akabenezer Productions is wishing you only the best on your special day. Wishing you the happiest of birthdays; Hope this is your best year yet Wishing you good health and happiness in life. Happy birthday...," he said.

Dr Likee's birthday message for McBrown triggers reactions

The birthday wish from Dr Likee got many of his followers to join in to celebrate McBrown's new age.

McBrown offers to pay fees of pregnant 16-year-old

Meanwhile, Nana Ama McBrown has offered to pay the school fees of a 16-year-old girl who dropped out after getting pregnant.

McBrown made the promise when she met the girl, who was about to give birth, at Bekwai Municipal Hospital.

The girl could not hold her emotions after McBrown's promise as she started crying, touching hearts on social media.

Baby Maxin steals the show as she poses in McBrown's birthday photos

Earlier, McBrown and Baby Maxin 'slayed' in matching outfits for her 46th birthday photoshoot. Baby Maxin looked all grown up as she posed with her mother in the pictures.

Many people admired Baby Maxin's poses while they celebrated her mother in the comment section.

Source: YEN.com.gh