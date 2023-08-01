Comedienne Afia Schwar has shared another video of her having fun with her partner in the United States

The new video shows Schwar and her man riding in town in a car while engaging in loved-up moments

The car ride video comes after an earlier video of the lovers in a bedroom emerged online and stirred controversy online

Comedienne, actress, and media personality Afia Schwarzenegger has shared another video with her lover in the United States (US).

Schwar, who is currently on a visit to the US, was spotted going on a ride in town with her partner.

In the video shared on her Instagram page, the comedienne looked pretty as she wore a T-shirt with sunglasses. She matched her look with a gold-plated watch and necklace and fine makeup.

Sitting beside her new partner who was driving the vehicle, Schwar smiled and jammed to a Daddy Lumba song which was playing.

Midway through their journey, Schwar took her man's left hand and put one of his fingers in her mouth.

Afia Schwar's new boo is a 'macho' man like her ex-husband Abrokwah

While she did well to hide the man's face, the video showed parts of him. His side face suggested he would be a fine man.

One other noticeable thing was the fact that Schwar's new partner is quite built, a 'macho man' as muscled men are called in Ghanaian parlance.

His physique is similar to that of Schwar's ex-husband Lawrence Abrokwah.

See the video below

Fans blast Afia Schwar over bedroom video with her new boo

Earlier, Afia Schwar had shared a video from her holiday in the United States in a bedroom moment with her man.

Schwar's video angered a section of social media with many people blasting the comedienne.

