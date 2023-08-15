Gifted gospel minister Joe Mettle is full of praise as he observes three years of God's grace in his marriage

The Kadosh hitmaker tied the note with his wife got married in an elegant ceremony on August 13, 2020

Joe Mettle exalted God for keeping his marriage running for three good years

Ghanaian gospel hitmaker Joe Mettle and his wife, Salomey Selassie, celebrated their third wedding anniversary amidst praise and gratitude for God.

The gospel musician welcomed his first child in October 2021, and subsequently, his wife wished him a Happy Father's Day according to his new status.

Previously, Joe Mettle shared how he knew Selassie would be his wife the first day he saw her.

On his official Instagram page, Joe Mettle shared the news of his wedding anniversary with the world. He shared a throwback photo from his wedding with the caption,

"Three years and forever to go. Grateful to God for his grace, mercies, protection and provision. @serlcy_d I love you, babe, ❤️❤️❤️❤️ and am honoured to do life with you. Happy anniversary to Us ."

Ghanaians celebrate Joe Mettle and his wife's third wedding anniversary

The gospel minister and his wife were bathed in congratulatory messages from fans and family.

Joe Mettle discloses how gospel artistes struggle financially in the business

In other news, YEN.com.gh reported how Joe Mettle described some challenges gospel singers face in pursuit of success.

According to the Bo Noo Ni hitmaker, many investors are reluctant to push their money into the gospel music business. Joe Mettle shared a personal experience with a potential investor that left a bitter taste in his mouth.

In an interview on Daybreak Hitz, he expressed his confusion over sponsors withdrawing their investment and companies not offering ambassadorial deals to gospel artistes.

