Osebo The Zaraman Shows Off His Only Sister On Her Birthday, Her Beauty And Style Stuns Ghanaians
- Fashionista Osebo The Zaraman's only sister turned a year older on Wednesday, August 23, 2023
- Osebo took to his Instagram page to share lovely photos of his sister in celebration of her new age
- The photos have sparked admiration from Osebo's followers, who are impressed by his sister's looks
Ghanaian fashionista and businessman Osebo The Zaraman, known in private life as Richard Brown, has flaunted his only sister on social media.
Osebo's sister Ruby Appiah turned a year older on Wednesday, August 23, 2023. In celebration of her new age, Ruby's elder brother shared some lovely photos of her online.
The photos on Osebo's Instagram page showed Ruby as stylish as her brother.
Osebo's younger sister slays on her birthday
She rocked a mauve-coloured tank top tucked into wide-legged purple trousers. On top of it was a multicoloured jacket. She matched it with a green-coloured pair of open-toe heels.
For her hair, Ruby chose to go with simple braids and looked gorgeous in her photos.
Sharing the photos, Osebo indicated that her sister was the only female among his siblings.
"Happy birthday to the only sister of @osebo_thezaraman, one girl among 5 boys , you are blessed my sister ❤️," he said.
Photographer Zikey who took the photos also shared other poses of Ruby on his Instagram page.
Ghanaians hail Osebo's sister
The photos shared by Osebo have stirred reactions from his followers. Many have been impressed by the sister's looks.
globaladusafowah said:
Akosua ❤️ happy birthday
blerriot1 said:
Combination no afa
ekua_rachel said:
Happy birthday sweetie pie .God bless her new age ❤️
hephzyy_ said:
Wow Happy blessed birthday Aunty May God bless your new age
medisineismynam said:
Honestly she is soo pretty and cute can you link her to me ❤️❤️❤️ or you said my mother
anitarita1 said:
Happy birthday AKOSUA God bless your new age we love you
mz_nama said:
Osebo the zarawoman Happy bday maamm
taylor.mcbenjamin said:
Your sister is so fine. Why didn’t you tag her??
Osebo names his little son as his successor
Meanwhile, Osebo the Zaraman has named his successor in an interview with YEN.com.gh.
He anointed his youngest child to take over his glorious fashion empire in his absence.
