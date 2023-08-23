Famous Ghanaian YouTuber Ama Governor marked her birthday on August 23, 2023, and she posted lovely pictures and her Ghana Law School results.

Ama Governor celebrates her birthday

Ama Governor posted the splendid results she achieved at the Ghana Law School.

In the October 2020 to June 2021 semester, she got 2As. 3B+ and 1B. The second semester was nothing short of amazing with similar results. She had 3As and 1B+ in the October 2021 to July 2022 semester.

Despite being denied being called to the bar in November 2022, she maintained her stance of being happy on her birthday.

She wrote in the Instagram caption:

"pov: u decided to be happy on you birthday & celebrate it for the first time in 15 or so years :) so proud of the woman you’ve chosen to be, Ama."

Ama Governor also posted lovely pictures of her rocking a sleeveless corset top that flaunted her smooth skin around her chest.

She wore it with a black mini skirt that flaunted her fine legs and heavy curves.

Below is a carousel post of Ama Governor celebrating her birthday at the beach and sharing her law school experience.

Ghanaians celebrate Ama Governor as she marked her birthday

Lots of birthday wishes and prayers flowed in for Ama Governor as she celebrated her birthday.

Others also talked about her excellent grades she achieved at Law School and gave her the name 'Beauty with Brains'.

_asantewaaaa_ said:

Beauty with brains❤️

wesleykessegh remarked:

Happiest birthday Boo ❤️❤️

the_twins_storee stated:

My baby happy birthday we love love u❤️❤️

sincerelyseli_ stated:

happy birthday!❤️

eghananthonys said:

Happy birthday..wishing you a great happy birthday and a resourceful life ahead. Amen

fredagizel stated:

Happy Birthday, Ama ❤️may the universe see you shine ⚛️

nhyira_regina commented:

Happy birthday hun beauty with brains

superstarcordelia commented:

Smart, Elegant, God fearing you are this and more Aunt Ama

Controversial petition surrounding Ama Governor being denied being called to the bar

YEN.com.gh earlier, reported that Governor-Ababio was denied a call to the Bar after a petition accusing her of bad conduct. The petitioner was one Hajia Siduri, who Governor Ababio says cannot be traced.

Ghanaian broadcaster and lawyer Richard Dela Sky denied reports that he was behind the petition when leaked photos showed his phone number.

