Michy celebrated her birthday on May 6, and she shared some pregnancy photos which happened to be a prank

The Business Mogul has also visited the Nsawam Prison as part of her birthday celebration this year

She donated some sponsored food items, toiletries from Twellium Ghana, as well as rice meals from Chopius Foods

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Business Mogul, Diamond Michelle Gbagonah known in showbiz circles as Michy has undertaken a donation exercise to mark her 28th birthday.

She visited the Nsawam Prison with her son, Majesty to donate some toiletries, food items, water and many other items.

Michy Nsawam Prison Donation. Photo Source: @michygh

Source: Instagram

Taking to her Instagram page, she shared that she has been yearning to visit the prisons and to show them love.

My heart has been wanting to do this for a long time now, I’m glad God made a way. Final celebration of my birthday was spent with the female inmates in Nsawam Prison yesterday.. definitely a fun and eye-opening experience .

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Food and beverages comapny, Twellium Ghana sponsored some biscuits, and drinks. Michy showed her appreciation to the company for helping her achieve her dream.

Thank you to @twelliumghana for your constant support .

Also, Michy's food business, @chopiusfoods sponsored 100 packs of delicious rice meals to the prisoners and prison guards to feast on

How Michy surprised fans with a baby bump on her birthday

On her birthday, May 6, Michy surprised many with a baby bump photo which she released on her Instagram page.

In an orange-themed photoshoot, Michy looked all radiant as she displayed her bare tummy for all to see. In the caption that came with the photo, Michy called on her fans to “meet her bundle of joy”, an expression used to describe a baby bump or baby when it is born.

Later on that same day, she revealed the gender of the child as a boy and the name of her 'unborn child' to be Alpha.

But it turns out Michy was not pregnant as she had portrayed in her birthday photos. Hours after sharing those photos, she was spotted with the supposed baby bump.

In a video sighted on Instagram's page @sweet_maame_adwoa, Michy was spotted with a flat tummy as she appeared on Wontumi TV to discuss entertainment-related matters.

Source: YEN.com.gh