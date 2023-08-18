The Badu Ntiamoah’s gave fans a glimpse into their summer vacation in the US

Tracey Boakye showed off designer parcels she acquired on her shopping spree with her husband

Her husband received praise online for spoiling his wife with expensive designer items

Ghanaian actress Tracey Boakye flaunted a pile of designer parcels after a successful shopping spree with her husband, Frank Badu Ntiamoah, in America.

The actress and her family are on vacation in the US to enjoy summertime with friends.

Tracey Boakey and her husband also took a second honeymoon on their first wedding anniversary in Mexico.

The celebrity couple shared thrilling videos and photos from their wedding anniversary celebrations, including a substantial diamond-encrusted ring authenticated at the jewellery store.

The newest video Tracey Boakye shared on her Instagram page. Her husband paid for a parcel from the international luxury brand Givenchy in the footage.

Tracey also tagged another designer brand they had visited in the video's caption. She wrote, "Blessed Family, Summer Holidays @balmain @loewe @givenchy @gucci @burberry @prada #nofakezone

Watch the video below:

Peeps react to Tracey Boakye's husband spoiling his wife in a designer store

Fans hailed the couple for their flashy, expensive vacation overseas.

themeganthelion commented:

All the big brands for the big family.

trudy_gucci commented:

You do all..stay safe❤️.

ojoescottkingin commented:

Much love Big sis❤️❤️.

traceyboakyelovely_daughter commented:

Bosses lifestyle ❤️❤️❤️

serwaaakwei commented:

ORIGINAL BOSSLADY her self❤️, all other ones be BORLA

akonobabetty commented:

Dear madam ❤️ much love from my side

Tracey Boakye discloses how her son almost lost his life in the US

In other news, YEN.com.gh reported Tracey Boakye's story of how her newborn son nearly lost his life a few hours after birth.

According to the actress, she was told that her new baby needed to be operated on because of an anomaly the doctors saw just when he was born.

Tracey Boakye said she was made to sign some papers and kiss her son goodbye.

She said reversing the surgery took over an hour of intense prayer. Tracey Boakye revealed that the experience strengthened her faith in God.

