Celebrity stylist Osebo the Zaraman has named his successor in an interview with YEN.com.gh

He confirmed that the one who will take over his fashion brand would be a relative

Osebo has anointed his youngest child to take over his glorious fashion empire in his absence

In his latest fashion pieces, Ghanaian fashion icon Richard Brown featured his successor, Yaw Barimah, known as Don D.

Don D, the celebrity stylist's youngest child, showed up with his A-game while modelling exclusive kids' caftan pieces on his social media platform.

According to his father, Osebo, Barimah Yaw's love for elegance and style supersedes his affinity for the fine things of life.

A photo collage of Osebo and Don D modelling Image credit: @yawbarimah_d4dog @osebo_thezaraman

Source: Instagram

Osebo the Zaraman spoke to YEN.com.gh's entertainment team regarding his prodigy. He said his youngest son matched his energy and enthusiasm for beautiful things.

The fashion trendsetter in Ghana added that Don D was quick to compliment chic dressers.

Osebo added another defining moment which reinforced his decision. He said:

"This one will be more than Osebo. When I was coming from Italy, I bought him some shoes, so I went to pick him up from school. And I showed him the shoes. He said wow, this is beautiful."

Osebo explains the meaning behind Don D's nickname, D4dog

According to the 24/7 Boutique owner, his brilliant son could not stop applying what he learned at school to the real world.

Recounting the birth of Don D's nickname, Osebo told YEN.com.gh,

"You see, when they go to school, they say A for apple, C for cat, D for Dog... So I have this small Dog in my house. So whenever my son comes to me, he says, 'Daddy, see D for Dog'. Because the D stands for Dog."

Osebo The Zaraman discloses he sold two luxury cars to buy a house for his daughter

Source: YEN.com.gh