Pretty actress Ahuofe Patri has shared a new video and photos from her workout session in a gym

The beautiful images show the actress flaunting her thick body after gaining some weight recently

Ahuofe Patri's fans have been impressed by her good looks and curves in the new images and have praised her

Ghanaian actress Ahuofe Patri, known in private life as Priscilla Opoku Agyemang, is now a fitness enthusiast.

She recently gave her fans a look into her workout sessions in the gym by sharing photos and a video.

The images shared on her Instagram page showed the actress to have gained considerable weight compared to her previous photos.

Ahuofe Patri has been building her body in the gym Photo source: @priscilla_opoku_agyemang

Source: Instagram

In the photos, the 32-year-old showed off her impressive figure. Wearing a black T-shirt over grey and black bodycon shorts, Ahuofe Patri flaunted her fine-looking and thick thighs.

The first slide had the actress posing with another lady who squatted beside her. The second slide was a video in which she took a break to drink some water, while the third had her posing alone. In all the images, she was full of smiles.

Sharing the images, Ahuofe Patri who recently lost her mother sought to encourage ladies who liked to keep fit and in shape like her.

"For the gyals who ain’t scared to lift heavy ," she said.

Check out below for a video of Ahuofe Patri's slim days:

Ahuofe Patri's gym video and photos stir reactions

The video and photos of Ahuofe Patri's gym session have sparked mixed reactions from her followers.

While some observed the increase in her weight, others were drooling over her beauty.

mr___grant_ said:

You gain weight ooo

joy_isjoy_ said:

I like your new weight ❤️. Beautiful shape.

yungg_detroy said:

Where are you gyming to , relax my lady

mmc.richie said:

Pretty face pretty style

twumaugustine6 said:

Not your regular ahuof3 Patri

