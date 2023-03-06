Ahuofe Patri, an actress from Ghana, born Priscila Opoku Agyeman, laid her late mother to rest on Saturday, March 4

Ghanaian actress and brand influencer Ahuofe Patri, born Priscila Opoku Agyeman, laid her mother to rest on Saturday, March 4.

The pre-burial service for Madam Babara Opoku-Addo was held at the ICGC Eagle Temple, Gbwe, in Ghana's Greater Accra Region.

Pallbearers carry Babara Opoku-Addo's remains to the cemetery

The deceased, 48, was laid in state for mourners to file past her body and bid their final goodbyes. Her remains were later transported to the cemetery for internment.

Ahuofe Patri buries her late mom.

Source: Instagram

In a video that popped up on social media, pallbearers are seen carrying the casket of the late Babara Opoku-Addo to the cemetery for burial.

While Ahuofe Patri's mother's casket was being taken to the cemetery, the actress cried. The footage, shared on Instagram by blogger Nkonkonsa, brought out the emotional responses of online users.

Watch the video below:

How peeps reacted to the video of pallbearers carrying Babara Opoku-Addo's remains to the cemetery

Iam_martha19 commented:

Hmm, this death thing.

Flourishing__wereko posted:

Hmm have been there before, and the pain increases day by day.

Frempongjosephine reacted:

Hmm. Asem ooooh.

Chrysajele posted:

Our condolences.

Nhyirah_ba_kojo said:

@priscilla_opoku_agyeman May Condolence to you. Dear sister, may her gentle soul Rest In Peace.

Heelstopchic commented:

I am praying for strength for her. It's hard to lose a loved one, let alone a mum.

Queen_vannnee said:

Rip well may Allah forgive our sins and accept your soul.

Kingsleyopokuagyeman commented:

Sorry, my dear sister.

