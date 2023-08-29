Ghanaian musician Stonebwoy went clubbing in Canada with his friends after a successful concert in the country

A video of thick ladies flaunting their curves while sending expensive bottles to his table has surfaced on the internet

The video caused a stir on social media as many admired the curves of the gorgeous ladies

Dancehall musician Stonebwoy was spotted at the club in Canada having a good time with his friends.

In the video, Stonebwoy was spotted with friends at a club in Canada enjoying themselves.

Thick plus-size ladies carried expensive bottles of alcoholic beverages meant for the table of the Gidigba hitmaker.

The ladies stood in a line carrying the bottles in the air. They held flashlights that turned on and off to add an effect to the presentation.

The gorgeous ladies wore heavy makeup and flaunted their thick curves in fitted white outfits.

Meanwhile, Stonebwoy is currently on his 5th Dimension tour. He has successfully completed his North American and Canadian tour.

According to famous Ghanaian blogger, Ronnie, his next move is Colorado, United States of America.

Below is a video of Stonebwoy and his friends at a club in Canada.

Ghanaians react to a video of Stonebwoy at a club in Canada

Many people talked about the curvy ladies who carried the bottles and brought them to Stonebwoy's table.

fiifidamo said:

That's the exact work our top guys need to do capturing the clubs overseas

chapzchig said:

Big body, big toto

f.o.b_bhastie remarked:

Gh to de wiase

Stonebwoy meets Chrissy Spratt while on Canadian tour

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Stonebwoy met one of his biggest fans on his 5th Dimension tour in Canada.

The young lady, well-known as Chrissy Spratt, is known for singing her rendition of songs and sharing them online.

She shared pictures of meeting the More of You hitmaker backstage at his concert. She also posted lovely videos from his performance at the concert.

Many people talked about how happy they were for her to meet her idol finally.

