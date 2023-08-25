Stonebwoy has thrown a big shade at his colleague Shatta Wale following the latter's recent X Space session with Serwaa Amihere

Shatta Wale had suggested some 'solutions' to the problems in the Ghana music industry which some fans thought were smart

But in an unexpected reply to a fan, Stonebwoy described Shatta Wale as not really smart but a fanfooler

Dancehall music star Stonebwoy, born Livingstone Etse Satekla, has jabbed his colleague Shatta Wale in a new social media post.

According to Stonebwoy, Shatta Wale, known in private life as Charles Nii Armah Mensah Jnr, is not as smart as he portrays himself.

Shatta Wale has always held himself as a smart artiste who sees music as a business and tries to maximise his talents for all the benefits he can get.

Stonebwoy has thrown a big shade at Shatta Wale Photo source: @stonebwoy, @shattawalenima

Source: Instagram

In a recent X Space conversation with Serwaa Amihere, the On God hitmaker reiterated his assertions about artistes being smart and making money from their craft.

In the interview in which he revealed why he fell out with Sarkodie, Shatta made some suggestions which he thought could help make Ghana's music industry better and well-paying for stakeholders.

Stonebwoy thinks Shatta Wale is only fanfooling

But while Shatta Wale's admirers are praising him for his suggestions and methods of ensuring that he makes the most financial, gains from his career as possible, Stonebwoy thinks otherwise.

Addressing a fan's comment about Shatta Wale's smartness, the Into The Future hitmaker described his colleague as a 'fanfooler'.

The fan named Seyram, in reaction to the news that former Black Queens goalkeeper Memunatu Sulemana, was now living in a wooden kiosk, referred to Shatta Wale's calls for artiste to be smart in order not to fall into hard times in the future.

But Stonebwoy disagreed with the fan saying:

"Let me tell you, that smartness he is talking about is fanfooling… If government doesn’t pay you , neither is the women football established."

Shatta Wale finally explains how Glo money in 2018 broke his friendship with Sarkodie

Meanwhile, Shatta Wale argued in the same X Space session that Nigerian musician Asake is bigger than every Ghanaian act.

The dancehall musician did not exclude himself in the comparison, stating that Nigerians are now far ahead of Ghanaians in the music space.

Asake recently filled the O2 Arena in the UK, generating significant commentary in Ghana, as many people question why Ghanaians cannot attain such height.

Source: YEN.com.gh