UK-based boxer Freezy Macbones shocked many with his tree-climbing skills while touring some coastal towns in Ghana

The professional fighter quickly scaled up a huge coconut tree without breaking a sweat

Many who watched the video wondered what other talent the boxer was hiding besides his boxing skills

Ghanaian UK-based boxer Freezy Macbones's coconut climbing adventure has turned his followers into true believers.

The professional boxer decided to harvest some fresh coconuts while visiting a coastal town in Ghana.

Freezy Macbones has been documenting his experiences with his daughter while on vacation in Ghana.

A photo collage of Freezy Macbones on his coconut adventure. Image credit: @freezy_macbones_official

Source: Instagram

UK-based boxer Freezy Macbones's video where the fighter was climbing a coconut tree has earned him much praise for relating with his natural environment.

In the footage, Freezy Macbones ascended the coconut tree effortlessly. He was all smiles when he landed with his prize in hand.

While cutting the fruit open, he said:

"You can't get fresh coconut like this in Abrokyire. It tastes different."

Freezy Macbones shared the video on his Instagram page with his followers.

Watch the video below:

Peeps react to Freezy Macbones's coconut climbing skills inside a Ghanaian village

Many people commented on the boxer's authenticity as he interacted with the natural environment.

pekakraphillip commented:

Eiii freezy. You know how to do everything

robert_badu_artist commented:

This guy is enjoying Ghana ooo! Great stuff

tommy_sassy_ commented:

If e be me wey come this place come tear this coconut anka security go chase me may we all be great

Freezy Mzcbones confesses to abandoning his daughter for 11 years

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported how Ghanaian professional boxer Freezy Macbones expressed regrets over leaving his daughter in Ghana while he hustled in the UK.

He wished he had not taken that decision, but it was also crucial that he went away to hustle for their future.

Freezy mentioned that sometimes he feels like a bad father because he is not present for his daughter.

Many people throng to his page to console him while applauding him for doing what is necessary to keep his family alive.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh