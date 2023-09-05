Kumawood star Yaw Dabo has acquired a tract of land to build a sports complex for his Dabo Soccer Academy

The Dabo Academy complex will be built at Yawbarima Krom near Nyinahin in the Ashanti Region

Videos have popped up showing Dabo on the land with others as an excavator cleared portions of the land

Kumawood actor Samuel Dabo, known in showbiz as Yaw Dabo, is set to build a sports complex for his Dabo Sports Academy.

Dabo has already acquired a four-acre land at Yawbarima Krom, a town near Nyinahin in the Atwima Mponua District of the Ashanti Region.

Already, preparatory works for the project have started. The diminutive actor has got a machine to clear the land.

Yaw Dabo has got land to build his soccer academy Photo source: Boateng Ameyaw TV

Source: Youtube

In a video seen on YouTube, Dabo was spotted at the site as an excavator worked on the land. He was in the company of others.

Speaking on the project, the chief of the Yawbarima Krom, Nana Osiaban Yaw Barima II, revealed that he has been friends with Dabo for some time now and liked how the actor has been helping children through his football academy.

"When he asked for land for this project, I gladly agreed to help him...He has four acres but for now he is clearing two acres (eight plots) to start and may develop the other half later," the chief said.

In another video on Instagram, Yaw Dabo explained that he intended to build classrooms, pitches, and other necessary infrastructure for his academy.

Spanish scout arrives in Kumasi for Dabo Soccer Academy tourney

The latest development comes after Spanish football scout Xavi Hildago arrived in Kumasi to scout for players at Yaw Dabo's soccer academy

The Spaniard, a director at Barcelona-based WOSPAC, formed part of the benefits of Yaw Dabo's trip to Europe a few weeks earlier.

As reported by YEN.com.gh, Yaw Dabo signed a partnership with Hildago's WOSPAC based in Barcelona.

Hildago was met on arrival at the Kumasi Aiport by Yaw Dabo. Videos of Yaw Dabo's welcome for Hildago sparked reactions of excitement among his fans.

Yaw Dabo flaunts businessman Kenpong's expensive garage

Meanwhile, Yaw Dabo recently visited businessman Kennedy Agyapong, popularly known as Kenpong.

A video of Dabo inside the plush mansion of Kenpong and showing off the compound with many cars surfaced online.

The video of the Dabo Soccer Academy founder garnered reactions from his followers on social media

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh