Pretty actress, Sandra Sarfo Ababio, displayed a posh living room with stylish furnishing in a TikTok video

The Ghanaian entertainer captured the moment for her fans and audience while showing off her beauty

While some fans and followers complimented the living room with its neat interior, many admired her looks

Beautiful Ghanaian actress, Sandra Sarfo Ababio, has shown off a living room with posh furnishing in a TikTok video for her fans and audience.

The actress captured the moment sporting a colourful top with folded arms over a black skirt. She added gold accessories to her look.

The Kumawood movie personality wore a short weavon while showing off her wardrobe selection. She looked adorable.

Photos of Sandra Ababio. Credit: sandra_sarfo_ababio.

Source: Instagram

The TikTok video showed the expensive interior of the living room, where she gave her audience a glimpse of her expensive lifestyle.

In a subsequent new Instagram video on her account, shared on Friday, November 25, the actress sported a new hair extension that perfectly blended with her complexion.

However, the video in which she flexed her curvy stature and the impressive decorative accessories in a posh living room grabbed the attention of fans.

As expected, many admired her looks and complimented the neat living room. YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below:

Many of Sandra Ababio's fans gushed over her looks

Belindadzattah said:

Ahouf3 titwo obroni. Akosombo kania.

Nurseama_bambi posted:

Beautiful sandra❤️.

Ajoagorman commented:

You beautiful dear.

Zadlolukasz posted:

So beautiful.

Rich.dbee said:

You look good.

Manuelpaalatsu commented:

You're beautiful.

Rebeccanyanyo reacted:

Nice hair, I love it.

Closet_randg said:

So pretty .

Sandra Ababio: Kumawood Actress Reveals Colleagues Insulted and Bullied her

Relatedly, YEN.com.gh previously reported that Kumawood star, Sandra Ababio, opened up about the challenges she has had to face in her coming into the movie industry.

In an interview with Abena Ghana on the Journey show, Ababio said she had to endure insults, attacks, and belittling from her colleagues.

According to her, at one point, she felt like quitting acting and looking for something else to do, however, she decided to persevere.

Source: YEN.com.gh