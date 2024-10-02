Stonebwoy, in a video, took his brand new song Jejereje to New York City, blasting the tune in a taxi

The musician had his head out the window as he passionately sang the catchy and dance-worthy tune

In the comments section, Ghanaians praised the musician's promotion strategy and song quality

Ghanaian musician Stonebwoy has promoted his latest song Jejereje by taking it to the streets of New York City.

In a video that has gone viral, the trending hitmaker was seen blasting his new track while riding in a yellow taxi.

Stonebwoy plays Jejereje in a New York City taxi in a trending video. Photo source: stonebwoy

With his head out the window, Stonebwoy passionately sang along to the catchy tune, making sure everyone around could hear the new release.

Many Ghanaians praised the dancehall artist for his creative promotion strategy in the video's comments section.

Fans commended the quality of the new song, with some arguing that 'Jejereje' was already a big hit for Stonebwoy.

Since its release, the song has been everywhere, with many social media users expressing how much they love the tune.

Celebrities like Skrewfaze have all shown love for the music.

Stonebwoy's Jejereje wins hearts

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users as Stonebwoy's video goes viral.

hen_rygyamfi said:

"Amazing Lyrics he knows when to bring patoa songs and jama he read between the line"

washington.barber_ commented:

"U see how someone country Dey improve,beautiful environment .our own we Dey galamsey"

9ne_kid said:

"I am the only person that feels like I am the one in the state apart from watching him 😂"

bigzy_i_am said:

"The video guy did a marvelous job"

amayeblessed said:

"We made it again 🔥🔥🔥BHIM TO THE WORLD❤️"

modestyand36 said:

"@stonebwoy, father please what’s the actual world please, others are it’s nano-(mouth) and others too say Naano-(the recent time or the other day or what what"

Stonebwoy to release new album

Stonebwoy's Jejereje is trending everywhere at the moment, and he is gearing up to release a new album shortly.

YEN.com.gh reported that the musician would soon release his project and shared the release date with his fans.

The announcement garnered significant traction among his supporters, who are eagerly awaiting the release.

