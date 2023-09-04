Beautiful mental health advocate Abena Korkor shared how she sought relief from religion during one of her depressive episodes

She said she abused alcohol and hemp because she was feeling useless and worthless

Abena Korkor confessed that she went to see Revered Owusu Bempah before getting better

Ghanaian bipolar ambassador Abena Korkor disclosed how Reverend Issac Owusu Bempah, leader of Glorious Word Power Ministries Internationatonal, restored her sanity with spiritual direction.

According to Abena Korkor, she became very sick to the point of causing herself harm with excessive drinking and smoking.

She also revealed that the first time she was taken to see Owusu Bempah, she didn't believe he was a true man of God.

A photo collage of Abena Korkor and Owusu Bempah Image credit: @missabenakorkor @owusubempah

Source: Instagram

Abena Korkor shared her experience during an interview with Fiifi Pratt at Kingdom 107.7 FM. She said:

They took me to see Owusu Bempah, and he gave me some direction and some Psalm. He took a Bible and gave me seven quotations and some things. And I did the things he instructed.

Whether it worked or not, I'm unable to say. But it's all part of why I am strong enough to sit here.

Watch the video below:

Peeps react to Abena Korkor's interview on Kingdom FM

Many opined that the mental health advocate did not look well. While some prayed for her, others questioned why they gave her the platform to tell her story again.

Efo Maka Fui commented:

Her face doesn't look good. All is not well with her. I pray she gets divine healing. As for the men who take advantage of her condition to sleep with her, it's rather unfortunate.

Odo Gyan commented:

The media is abusing this woman, and it's pathetic. You know her condition, but you keep on granting her interviews.

Nana Yaw Danquah commented:

It’s sad you can see this lady isn’t normal, and she’s going through a lot.

Abena Korkor urges Hajia4reall to upgrade herself in prison, shares her experience

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported Abena Korkor's advice to Hajia4reall after the latter was arrested abroad for fraud pending sentencing.

According to Abena Korkor, she had access to many resources in prison in America.

She suggested that Hajia4reall should also use her time in prison to improve herself if she is guilty and jailed.

Abena Korkor added that Hajia4reall can even become a lawyer if she takes her studies seriously in prison.

