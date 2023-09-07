Kumawood star Ellen Kyei White is currently based in Germany after taking a break from the screens

She recently stepped out with her handsome-looking son, Jerome, and shared a video on social media

The video has sparked reactions online as many of her followers admired the excellent looks of the mother and son

Pretty Kumawood actress Ellen Kyei White has released a new video from her current base in Germany.

The latest video of Kyei White had her showing off her handsome son as they stepped out of their house.

In the video shared on her Instagram page, the beautiful actress is spotted wearing a multicoloured dress.

Ellen Kyei White poses with her son, Jerome, in Germany Photo source: @kyeiwhite1

Source: Instagram

Her son, known as Jerome, stood to her right. Rocking dreadlocks, the boy looked handsome as he put himself in the camera frame for the selfie video.

Jerome said a few words to his mother and got her giggling as she replied to him with a surprised face.

Sharing the video, the Kumawood actress wished her followers had a good time.

Watch the video below:

Ellen Kyei White and son's video stirs admiration from fans

Ellen Kyei White's video with her son had many of her followers praising their good looks.

abdul_salam_barry said:

My crush that o. I wish I will see her here in new York. I will make my move n I will not care if she has a man

djbillgate said:

❤️Too fresh a bae❤️ ....my kyei rocks

aasare324 said:

The second Mr beautiful of Ghana

ing_bedjour_ asked:

Daughter or son ?

