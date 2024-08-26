A heartwarming video of a Ghanaian woman welcoming her husband from abroad has surfaced on social media

The woman, identified as Mrs Simms, upon seeing her husband ran into his waiting arms to welcome him

The woman indicated in the comment section that she and her husband had been apart for five months

A Ghanaian woman has been spotted in an ecstatic mood as she welcomed her husband at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) in Accra.

The man had just arrived home from abroad where he had been living for the past couple of months.

Ghanaian woman welcomes husband home from abroad at the KIA's Termina-3. Photo credit:@mawusi009/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the woman identified as Mrs Simms, was captured running into the waiting arms of her husband at the arrival hall of the KIA's Terminal-3.

The couple hugged for several minutes, embracing each other's warmth in the full glare of onlookers at the airport.

"Thank you for keeping to your promises my king. I’m blessed to have you in my life as my husband," she wrote in the caption of the video.

While responding to a comment in reaction to a video she posted on TikTok, Mrs Simms said she had been waiting for her husband for five months after their marriage.

Ghanaians react to Mrs Simms' video

Mrs Simms' video attracted reactions from Ghanaians online, racking up over 27.5k likes and 765 comments on TikTok.

@miss Tiana (happy girl) said:

"Sweetheart for how long has you been waiting for him."

@MRS SIMMS replied:

"5 months oo is not easy."

@amaberry also said:

"eiiii ur own good mine told me he don't know when he will come so I should move on."

@Jemima_daterush.X wrote:

"My man is coming soon too, and I pray he comes and arrive safely In Shaa Allah."

@noel_Kuffour also wrote:

"By now dem do 3 finish .The gal they do break fast the man still in bed after the hot doggy."

Source: YEN.com.gh