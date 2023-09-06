Anointed man of God Reverend Obofour has addressed criticisms after he was spotted partying on a Saturday night

Reverend Obofour defended his decision with biblical passages on how Jesus treated everyone

He also added that he has faced more prosecution from his fellow pastors than society's outcasts

Founder of the Anointed Palace Chapel International, Reverend Francis Antwi, popularly known as Obofour, has clarified his reasons for partying on a Saturday night while his church members prepared for church the next day.

According to him, he honoured an invitation from the CEO of Ridge Condos, who happened to be a friend-turned-brother.

Reverend Obofour also noted that when the invitation came, it said he was to attend a party, not a nightclub.

Reverend Obofour made a video to address those who have rallied against him, asking him to step down as a preacher because he went to a night party. He said in the video:

"If the most baddest come to a place to party, as I reverend minister, I don't tell them what to do.

"You can criticise me because you don't share the same faith with me. But don't insult me. Your opinions were there before I started life. You are entitled to it. But let me tell you today, if my brother, Kobby of Rich Condos, organises another party and invites me. I will wear my best clothes and return to have fun."

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Reverend Obofour's reason for partying on a Saturday night

Opinions were divided as some people supported Reverend Obofour while others crucified him. Read some below.

@evelynaboagye1994 commented:

How many times will people understand and know that Obofour is not a pastor but a motivational speaker and SM fan.

@patmosamo2741 commented:

Aah, but these are the people who need love. When Pastors and churches reject them, then whats the essence of Christianity?

@gonjaghtv3848 commented:

I love your way of presenting issues, man of God. Enjoy your life.

@maapat1431 commented:

Psalm 1 explains it all. If you want to be worldly, stop calling yourself a pastor

