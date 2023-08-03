Nana Aba Anamoah posted a video of how she, Sandra Ankobiah, Serwaa Amihere, Serwaa Amihere's mum, celebrated Serwaa Amihere's sister, Maame Gyamfuaa, on her birthday

The video showed the exquisite meals they ate and how they arrived in plush cars at a plush restaurant in Dubai

Many people gushed over their lavish lifestyle and prayed to be like them one day

General Manager of GHOne TV and Starr 103.5 FM Nana Aba Anamoah shared a lovely video of how media personality Serwaa Amihere's sister Maame Gyamfuaa's birthday was celebrated in Dubai.

Serwaa Amihere's sister's birthday dinner. Image Credit: @thenanaaba

Source: Instagram

Maame Gyamfuaa's birthday dinner in Dubai

CEO of luxury hair brand Mami Oh My Hair, Maame Gyamfuaa, marked her birthday on August 2, 2023.

She, Nana Aba Anamoah, her mother (Lydia Tetteh), Serwaa Amihere and Sandra Ankobiah flew to Dubai to celebrate.

A video posted on Nana Aba Anamoah's Instagram page showed them riding to the dinner venue in luxury cars.

They showed their exquisite meals and how they made merry to celebrate Maame Gyamfuaa.

Ghanaians shared their views on the video

Many birthday wishes were left in the comment section for Serwaa Amihere's sister Maame Gyamfuaa.

Others also gushed over their lavish lifestyle, which they termed as soft life.

efya_nokturnal said:

Happy Birthday @mamiohmyhair ❤️❤️❤️❤️

desmond_dsoul stated:

Kuku come and see your Antie enjoying without you

josephinensiah10 remarked:

Women of substance♥️♥️you guys make it so beautiful and adorable.

shellslingks said:

Nana your dress is nice paaa

the_saboateng said:

This is life and, it’s on period

rhosephosua stated:

This is beautiful

dj_blavo remarked:

Make up sooooo on point

Serwaa Amihere's sister marks 31st birthday in Dubai

In another related story, YEN.com.gh reported that Serwaa Amihere, Nana Aba Anamoah and others were spotted having the time of their lives in Dubai.

They were spotted celebrating the 31st birthday of Serwaa Amihere's sister Maame Gyamfuaa.

The group was spotted dancing to Shatta Wale's Melissa and other Ghanaian songs at a nightclub. They also lit up some fireworks and popped champagne.

Source: YEN.com.gh