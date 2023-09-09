Ghanaian actor Akrobeto has disclosed that he will buy a wig for Black Stars Captain Dede Ayew in a funny video

Presenting the real news, the ace actor also defended Jordan Ayew after a video of him sitting comfortably to greet the actor went viral on social media

Akrobeto visited the Black Stars in training before their AFCON 2023 qualifier with the Central African Republic (CAR)

Kumawood actor and media personality Akrobeto, known in private life as Akwasi Boadi, has spoken about his visit to the Black Stars training session before the match against Central African Republic (CAR).

Dede Ayew and Akrobeto at Baba Yara Stadium before the Central African Republic match. Photo credit: @utv

The ace actor explained in detail his encounter with Crystal Palace player Jordan Ayew who was captain for the match in their last AFCON 2023 qualifier at the Baba Yara Stadium on Thursday, September 7.

Akrobeto also revealed he had a brief conversation with André Morgan Rami Ayew, also known as Dede Ayew, about his bald head and promised to buy him a wig in a funny video.

Akrobeto meets Kudus, Dede Ayew, Jordan, and others at Black Stars training

The host of Real News on UTV, Akrobeto, visited the team during a practice at the Baba Yara Stadium before the game between Ghana and Central African Republic (CAR)

The Black Stars players, including Richard Ofori, Mohammed Kudus, Dede Ayew, and Baba Rahman of West Ham United, were enthused by a video of Akrobeto's visit.

Kudus and other celebrities stood to greet Akrobeto as a sign of respect for the legendary actor, with Dede Ayew giving him a bear hug.

But unlike many of his coworkers, Akrobeto's attendance at the training session didn't bother Jordan Ayew.

Some social media users have commented on the video of Akrobeto publicly announcing he will buy a wig for Dede Ayew

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

queen_tera__ stated:

Did you really tell Dede you will buy him a wig??

mic_yaw27 stated:

This country will sow clothes for you to wear

Papakessie stated:

Don't forget Dede Ayew's wig..

Yo.steezy stated:

This man is a true definition of peace

kayron__001

no need to even come clear the air it’s none of their business

iam_farid_ahmed stated:

Always two sides to a story/situation. Don’t just judge

richiedo90 stated:

We are still waiting for the Dede's wig wai

aidoo944 stated:

Why did he go take the wig give Dede Ayew

kay_thug_trt stated:

You go explain explain explain no evidence ofa

Vee Gee Viclove stated:

Wofa, there’s no need to explain yourself to Ghanafo). The hatred for the Ayew brothers is too much. The more they hate them, the more they keep going and doing their things. May God protect them.

Justice Kenneth stated:

Akrobeto thank you for clearing the air na Ghanafo) berbere 3gyimii dodo

