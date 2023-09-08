Akrobeto has cleared the air on his recent encounter with Black Stars forward Jordan Ayew during a visit to the team's camp

Akrobeto visited the Black Stars in training before their AFCON 2023 qualifier with the Central African Republic (CAR)

In a video, Jordan Ayew looked unconcerned about the actor's presence while other players showed him reverence and got bashed for the behaviour

But the actor has defended Jordan, saying he had met the player earlier and talked to him for minutes

PAY ATTENTION: Be the first to follow YEN.com.gh on Threads! Click here!

Kumawood actor and media personality Akrobeto, known in private life as Akwasi Boadi, has spoken about his recent encounter with Jordan Ayew.

In the latest episode of his Real News show on UTV, Akrobeto debunked suggestions that Jordan had disrespected him.

Akrobeto has reacted to the viral video of his encounter with Jordan Ayew Photo source: @utvghana, @blackstarsofghana

Source: Instagram

Akrobeto meets Kudus, Dede Ayew, Jordan, and others at Black Stars training

The Black Stars host the Wild Beasts of the Central African Republic (CAR) in their last AFCON 2023 qualifier at the Baba Yara Stadium on Thursday, September 7.

Ahead of the game, Akrobeto visited the team during one of their training sessions at the Baba Yara Stadium.

A video of Akrobeto's visit excited the Black Stars players, including West Ham United's Mohammed Kudus, Dede Ayew, Baba Rahman, and Richard Ofori.

To show their reverence for the ace actor, Kudus and other stars got up to greet Akrobeto, with Dede Ayew embracing him.

But unlike many colleagues, Jordan Ayew looked indifferent about Akrobeto's presence at the training session.

Sitting on the bench, the Crystal Palace forward seemed focused more on his phone than the actor's presence. His behaviour sparked a lot of bashing online.

Akrobeto explains why Jordan Ayew did not get to greet

But the ace actor has stated that the criticisms of Jordan must cease because he did no wrong during their encounter.

Speaking in a video on UTV's Instagram, Akrobeto indicated that he had met and interacted with Jordan before all the others, hence the player's behaviour.

According to him, Jordan was the first person he met at the Black Stars camp because he was not training with the rest of the team.

"Some people were saying Jordan Ayew did not get up to greet me. Please, please, he was the first person I talked to when I got there.

He was not training with the rest of the team and was sitting alone so I was able to talk to him for about five minutes before the rest of the squad came and I greeted all of them.

I had talked to him already so there was no need for him to get up to greet me. I beg those saying it that way that it is totally wrong. All of them were happy and cheerful for my visit. Well done, Black Stars," he said.

Watch the video below:

See video of Mohammed Kudus' decisive freekick goal against CAR

Meanwhile, Ghana qualified for AFCON 2023 as group leaders after pipping the Wild Beasts 2-1 on Thursday.

West Ham United star Mohammed Kudus scored a freekick in the 43rd minute to level the score after CAR had taken the lead in the 25th minute.

Videos of Kudus' freekick goal, which emerged online, sparked mixed reactions from social media users.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh