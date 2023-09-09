Asamoah Gyan applauded Mohammed Kudus and reviewed his performance in the AFCON qualifier match between Ghana and Central African Republic

He called the newly signed West Ham United player the star of the Black Stars team

Many Ghanaians sided with Asamoah Gyan's statement as they joined him in celebrating Mohammed Kudus

Retired Ghanaian footballer Asamoah Gyan applauded Black Stars player Mohammed Kudus for his exceptional performance in the Ghana versus Central African Republic game.

Asamoah Gyan, Mohammed Kudus and Ernest Nuamah in photos. Image Credit: @blackstarsofghana_ @asamoah_gyan3

Asamoah Gyan praises Mohammed Kudus

Reviewing his performance after the game, Ghana's all-time top scorer, Asamoah Gyan, opined that Mohammed Kudus played a good game on September 7, 2023.

He stated that he admired how Kudus played, stating that he was very composed and assessed the ball's movement on the pitch with precision.

Gyan added that upon assessing Kudus' performance, he can boldly say he is the star of Ghana's senior national team, the Black Stars.

In a statement on Twitter, the former Black Stars captain wrote:

I loved how Kudus played. He was more composed and released the balls at the right time. For me, he is the Star man in this Black Stars team at the moment. More room for improvement

Ghana qualifies for AFCON 2024

Meanwhile, after a 2-1 win against the Central African Republic, Ghana has secured a slot in the 2024 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) that will be held in Côte d'Ivoire.

Ghanaians react to Asamoah Gyan's statement

Many people joined Asamoah Gyan in celebrating Mohammed Kudus for his outstanding performance in the match.

@Kingsle96155006 said:

Alidu Seidu also deserves more credit Onukpa he was also fantastic and was even my man of the match.

@akuahwritess said:

That's fact. Both him and Ernest Nuamah are Better than Rashford and Antony

@buzzedison said:

He played really well. World class player

@MrDacosta7 said:

Great submission legend, ⭐️

@JayCWall said:

He should be captain of this team.

@August_Calibre said:

My legend talk finish

Lady cries heavily as she meets Mohammed Kudus

YEN.com.gh reported that a lady was overwhelmed with emotions when she met Black Stars footballer Mohammed Kudus.

She wept uncontrollably when she gave her smartphone to a bystander to take a picture of her and the newly signed West Ham player.

