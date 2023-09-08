Kwaku Manu Premieres Who Is Your Guy Movie In Church With Over 1000 Members Buying Tickets In Video
- Ghanaian actor and comedian Kwaku Man premiered his star-studded movie at the Vida Bethel Prayer Ministry in Kumasi
- It is the first time a top producer has showcased their movie in a church with full participation from the leaders and congregations
- Some social media users have congregations the actor on a successful premiere to recoup his investments
Kumawood actor John Tweneboah popularly called Kwaku Manu, has introduced a new and cost-effective medium of premiering movies in Ghana.
In a trending video on his official Instagram page, the award-winning actor looked dapper in a two-piece kaftan outfit as he addressed the congregation at the Vida Bethel Prayer Ministry.
Ghanaian actor Kwaku Manu shows appreciation to the church member
The comic actor Kwaku Manu used the opportunity to show his gratitude to the founder and elders of the church for the great opportunity to market his movie.
Ghanaian actress Benedicta Gafah talks about her role in Who Is Your Guy movie
Ghanaian actress and fashion entrepreneur Benedicta Gafah, the main female cast in the movie, spoke about the cast and what makes the movie unique from other romance movies.
Some social media users have commented on Kwaku Manu's video
YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;
anwar_sadatodeneho stated:
Kwaku nie
Mr Phlakez stated:
the whole Ghana Bob siga I Dey feel you pass
_okatakyie stated:
Smart move. This is a new thing. The church will always be the number 1 support group
possigh1 stated:
Good is good
ob_gangsta stated:
Over 1000 people are watching WHO IS YOUR GUY wowww
ampofowaa1 stated:
Well Done ❤️
pst.kwasi_asare stated:
Well done Bra panin
aye_shatta stated:
❤️
muse_gh stated:
Wo y3 me taste km production
smileken1 stated:
Wow nice one❤️
