Ghanaian actor and comedian Kwaku Man premiered his star-studded movie at the Vida Bethel Prayer Ministry in Kumasi

It is the first time a top producer has showcased their movie in a church with full participation from the leaders and congregations

Some social media users have congregations the actor on a successful premiere to recoup his investments

PAY ATTENTION: Be the first to follow YEN.com.gh on Threads! Click here!

Kumawood actor John Tweneboah popularly called Kwaku Manu, has introduced a new and cost-effective medium of premiering movies in Ghana.

Kwaku Manu and Benedicta Gafah rock elegant outfits. Photo credit: @kwakumanubob

Source: Instagram

In a trending video on his official Instagram page, the award-winning actor looked dapper in a two-piece kaftan outfit as he addressed the congregation at the Vida Bethel Prayer Ministry.

Ghanaian actor Kwaku Manu shows appreciation to the church member

The comic actor Kwaku Manu used the opportunity to show his gratitude to the founder and elders of the church for the great opportunity to market his movie.

Ghanaian actress Benedicta Gafah talks about her role in Who Is Your Guy movie

Ghanaian actress and fashion entrepreneur Benedicta Gafah, the main female cast in the movie, spoke about the cast and what makes the movie unique from other romance movies.

Some social media users have commented on Kwaku Manu's video

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

anwar_sadatodeneho stated:

Kwaku nie

Mr Phlakez stated:

the whole Ghana Bob siga I Dey feel you pass

_okatakyie stated:

Smart move. This is a new thing. The church will always be the number 1 support group

possigh1 stated:

Good is good

ob_gangsta stated:

Over 1000 people are watching WHO IS YOUR GUY wowww

ampofowaa1 stated:

Well Done ❤️

pst.kwasi_asare stated:

Well done Bra panin

aye_shatta stated:

❤️

muse_gh stated:

Wo y3 me taste km production

smileken1 stated:

Wow nice one❤️

Kwaku Manu Showcases Dance Moves During Outing With His Adorable Children, Peeps Gush

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Kwaku Manu, a Kumawood actor, and his kids, who recently went out together and had a good time.

The father-child duo grinned throughout their appearance in a heartwarming film. In addition to everyone adoring Kwaku Manu and his children, one woman adamantly proposed to be his spouse.

Kwaku Manu Reveals He Knew Ex-Addict Abigail Before He Started Acting

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about Kwaku Manu, who revealed in an interview that he knew ex-addict Abigail on social media.

The performer and comedian said that although Abigail was attractive, she unfortunately mixed with the wrong crowd.

Abigail explained how she was exposed to various unlawful products by individuals who affected her.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh