Talented dancehall artiste Shatta Wale has reprimanded peeps for gleefully sharing news about Wendy Shay's unfortunate accident

The dancehall musician pointed out that Wendy Shay's music has never had the coverage that her accident got

Shatta Wale said he was disappointed that people would instead share tragedy over good music

According to Charles Nii Armah, popularly known as Shatta Wale, people were happy sharing Wendy Shay's accident video instead of her music.

He expressed disappointment that her accident video is trending more than her recent songs.

Shatta Wale singled out some people whom he called entertainment prefects ungrateful.

A photo collage of Shatta Wale and Wendy Shay Image credit: @wendyshayofficial @shattawalenima

Source: Instagram

According to Shatta Wale, people were more concerned with Wendy Shay's accident than all the good music she put her efforts into. The dancehall act shared his thoughts in a tweet.

He wrote, "Accident dierr, she is trending but her songs dierrr you no make news about it. When she is recording, please go and bring us that news, too, how she cracks her brains to get the work done. Fakas!!! Dem no deh shy too ooo. Her this entertainment prefects erh Ungrateful-some-people.

Peeps react to Shatta Wale's rants over Wendy Shay's accident

The comment section was full of different opinions.

@KaMa_Sly commented:

You can't tell people what to do with their platforms. You be fake pass.

@Jpstyles8 commented:

Nii, so when are you going to learn how to stay off matters??? Charley no be every matter u for dey bring your agenda.

@miki_djan commented:

So because her work is not our taste, we shouldn’t care about her life??Which logic too be this?

@bc_yogo commented:

You have no point here. She was among the trending list the day she dropped her song.

Blakk Rasta details why Shatta Wale "hates" him, says it's about the musicians' craft

In other news, YEN.com.gh reported Blakk Rasta's reason for not being friends with Shatta Wale.

According to the radio host, Shatta Wale refused to speak to him because he would not promote his songs on the radio.

Blakk Rasta said he would not play Shatta Wale's noisy songs on his platform. He said this did not go down well with the dancehall artiste, who has sown to become his enemy because of that.

