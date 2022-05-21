Media personality Andy Dosty has recounted that he survived a serious accident after a speeding vehicle crashed into his luxury whip on May 20, 2021

The Hitz FM presenter said he had responded to a call about his sick daughter when a speeding vehicle crashed into his car while en route to attend to the child

The radio presenter revealed that he was hospitalised and later discharged after the near-fatal accident

Hitz FM presenter Andy Dosty, born Andrew Amoh, has recounted how he survived an accident after a speeding vehicle crashed into his luxury car on May 20, 2021.

The media personality and host of Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM revealed that he was at a gym at 7 pm around Dzorwulu in Accra when he got a call that his daughter was sick.

''So, I had to leave. Just about 400 meters away from the gym, I heard a loud bang at the rear of my car, skidding me off the road towards a big gutter.

''I managed to control the steer but ended up with two burst tyres. Thank God I was alone and strapped with my seatbelt,'' he recalled.

The presenter further recounted that the speeding vehicle that hit his whip had two of its airbags burst and the bonnet damaged.

Surviving the accident

''There were two gentlemen in the car, thankfully they survived. I was rushed to the hospital and got detained. I was discharged later.

''Subsequent tests proved that I wasn’t hurt BUT my Numark NS7iii controller that was in the trunk of my car got destroyed. I thank God for the gift of life. I praise His holy name. Amen,'' he said.

