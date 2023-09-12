Ghanaian presenter Serwaa Amihere caused a stir on social media after she shared a video promoting a smart toilet worth GH¢360k

She demonstrated how the toilet works and shared the reason why people should go in for it

The price of the smart toilet awed many people as they hinted whether it was worth buying

Ace Ghanaian broadcast journalist Serwaa Amihere shared a video of her marketing a smart toilet called Numi worth GH¢360,000.

The price of the smart toilet has sparked debate online as people shared their views.

Serwaa Amihere demonstrating how the GH¢360k smart toilet works. Image Credit: @Serwaa_Amihere

Serwaa Amihere markets a smart toilet worth GH¢360k

Award-winning News Anchor and Producer with GHOneTv and Starr103.5FM, Serwaa Amihere, marketed a GH¢360,000 smart toilet on ehr social media platforms.

In the video, she was barefooted as she demonstrated how the smart toilet worked. Unlike traditional toilets, she noted that one does not have to touch it since it has inbuilt sensors.

"It has WiFi, actually. For those of you who like to make decisions when you're on the toilet. numi is teh perfect brand for you."

Serwaa Amihere used her feet to hover over the sides of the toilet and the lid opened. She repeated it, and the lid lifted up. She also covered the toilet using the same approach.

"You don't need to touch anything. You just need to get close to it, and then it will close by itself."

She disclosed that the toilet can be located at the showroom of Kohler in Accra, if anyone is interested in buying it for their home.

Below is a video of Serwaa Amihere marketing a smart toilet called Numi that is worth GH¢360k.

Ghanaians react to Serwaa Amihere's video

The price of the smart toilet awed many Ghanaians on social media as they asked questions about it in the comment sections.

Others also stated that the smart toilet has its target market, and that they are people in high places.

@Opresii said:

We’ll sh*t in the bush

@abena_mooley said:

The price is kk for me and i love how it looks but my family we don’t like such colour

@BongoIdeas said:

John Boadu dems are the target market; show it to them.

@am_pending said:

It has Wi-Fi to do what? Ship my sh*t to America?

@KojoWud_ said:

i beg the flashing nu the thing go use electric ⚡️ anaa water?

@ShadrackAmonooC said:

Why? If my sh!t enter into it, will the machine recycle it Back to Food??

