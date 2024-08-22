DJ Switch, in an Instagram video, showed off her DJing skills as she played songs from Nigerian singer Rema and thrilled her followers

In the video, the young lady was in a happy mood as she played the songs and danced energetically

In the comments section of her post, many social media users commended her for her skills behind the turntables

Former Talented Kidz winner, DJ Switch, shared an Instagram video showing off her DJing skills.

In the video, she mixed multiple songs, thrilling her followers with a lively and energetic performance.

The video showed the young lady in a joyful mood and expertly using the turntables while dancing along to the music.

Social media users reacted to the post, flooding the comments section with praise for her abilities. Many commended DJ Switch for her skills. Her followers, who have watched her from her Talented Kidz days, expressed excitement and admiration for her display of talent.

Aside from her talent, her beauty also caught the eyes of netizens, who praised her for how gorgeous she looked.

DJ Switch’s DJing skills get reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

DJ Switch learns Nzema

DJ Switch might be a pro at DJing, but she is still learning the ropes when it comes to speaking her native language. YEN.com.gh recently published a story in a video that went viral.

The Talented Kidz sensation and her loving mother, who happens to double as her manager, caught the attention of many as they tried to pull off the popular 12345678 challenge in the Nzema language, a feat which would prove to be a herculean task.

DJ Switch, who is a novice at speaking the local Nzema language, received lessons from her mother who is fluent in the language. The language lesson was a hilarious one. The commendable attempt sparked reactions online.

