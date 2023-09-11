Ghanaian YouTuber Wode Maya has shared reasons he is scared to get massages from professional masseuse

He said he has a fear that the professional masseuse might touch some sensitive parts of his body that he may not be comfortable with

After he shared his thoughts on Facebook, several people commented saying they understood him as they felt the same way

Popular Ghanaian YouTuber Berthold Kobby Winkler Ackon, also known as Wode Maya, has shared reasons why he is scared of massages.

The popular vlogger may get some things for free because of the influence he holds in the Ghanaian digital media space and even beyond. This is because he is known worldwide as one who exhibits Africa.

However, it seems one thing he may not accept easily is a massage.

An image of Wode Maya and another of him receiving a massage. Photo credit: @Wodemaya Source: Facebook

In a Facebook post, Wode Maya shared a photo of himself getting a massage and said he is scared because the masseuse may touch some sensitive parts of his body.

"I’ve always been scared of massage, thinking the masseuse might touch the sensitive part of my body because I know myself."

From the hashtag attached to the post, #SundayMorningMassage, it seemed Wode Maya got the massage on a Sunday.

Comments on the post

As of the time of publication, the Facebook post had over 11,000 likes and 1,300 comments. Read some of the comments below.

@De Accra Mayor said:

The very reason I can’t go for a massage anywhere oo

@Realpen pencil wrote:

I have been going there every week for full body complete massage and body scrub to get the most radiant glowing skin. It's so sweet . I wish I can be going there every single day

@Eddy Mensah said:

My problem is, I fart basabasa so I might disgrace myself when she start touching me

@Atsu Amedeka wrote:

Same I used to think until I tried it out.... is a whole mood of life awakening and healthy lifestyle

@Mrlarge Breez said:

Honestly I can't do this. Even I laugh alone in the bathroom when the sponge scratches my back and under my armpit

@Jaycee Cee-Cee wrote:

Tickle tickle ... I feel ya but once you have one massage you'll want another one and another.

Wode Maya enjoys huge plates of food

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Wode Maya released a video of himself prepared to enjoy some delectable food.

He did not specify his location, although it is clear that he was in another African country.

Wode Maya stated he was about to break a fast in the brief video description, which he published on Facebook.

Wode Maya says he cannot stop eating street food

Meanwhile, he has given reasons why he cannot stop eating street food.

In a Twitter post, he explained that he has a soft spot for women who sell on the street because his mother used to do the same.

Maya claimed he could not stop buying food from roadside vendors because, according to what he saw his mother do, they get up at three in the morning to cook and spend the entire day standing by the side of the road selling their wares.

