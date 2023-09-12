A talented Nigerian singer made a grand entrance into Ghana with a message for Shatta Wale

The Zazuu hitmaker dropped a short freestyle to his idol as a notice that he is available in the country

Many fans encouraged their meeting, saying that the two artistes could make the perfect hit song

Nigerian singer Portable, born Habeeb Olalomi Oyegbile, has announced his presence in Ghana. Zazuu, as showbiz calls him, sent a message to Shatta Wale.

According to Portable, his fans watching him in Ghana should tell Shatta Wale he is in Ghana.

He recorded his message into a song on video with his friends, making the same appeal.

A photo collage of Portable and Shatta Wale Image credit: @zazuu_zazuuuzeh @shattawalenima

Source: Instagram

Portable said he is ready to meet Shatta Wale in Ghana. The singer arrived in the country during the weekend.

He called for a partnership with Shatta Wale through a song he made for the Ghanaian dancehall artiste.

In the video, Portable sang, "Make them tell Shatta Wale to say Zazu dey for Ghana. Gangster Naija from Africa. Shatta Waleeee. Shatta Shatta Wale. Me, I dey for Ghana."

His friends repeated the song, adding, "He dey for Ghana dey chop all the million dollars."

Watch the video below:

Peeps react to Nigerian singer Portable freestyling for Shatta Wale

Diverse opinions filled The comment section, as some thought Shatta Wale was bigger than Portable. But others pointed out that the Nigerian singer could revive his career.

bartley.alone_ commented:

ShattaWale na your mate?

soniawaterz commented:

Portable can revive Shatta wale’s career.

riskszn commented:

Make Shatta know sey he go Nigeria today this go be ein mates

Shatta Wale blasts Ghanaians for sharing news about Wendy Shay's accident more than her music

In other news, YEN.com.gh reported how Shatta Wale reacted to reports of Wendy Shay's accident.

After wishing the singer a speedy recovery, the dancehall act had a few words to say. Shatta Wale descended on well-meaning Ghanaians for sharing the tragic news.

According to him, Wendy Shay's music does not get the attention that her accident received.

Many people disagreed with him while citing examples to back their claims.

Source: YEN.com.gh