Shatta Wale: Nigerian Rapper Portable In Ghana, Begs Singer For A Collab With Freestyle Video
- A talented Nigerian singer made a grand entrance into Ghana with a message for Shatta Wale
- The Zazuu hitmaker dropped a short freestyle to his idol as a notice that he is available in the country
- Many fans encouraged their meeting, saying that the two artistes could make the perfect hit song
PAY ATTENTION: Fuel your passion for sports with SportBrief.com. Click here to discover the latest sports updates!
Nigerian singer Portable, born Habeeb Olalomi Oyegbile, has announced his presence in Ghana. Zazuu, as showbiz calls him, sent a message to Shatta Wale.
According to Portable, his fans watching him in Ghana should tell Shatta Wale he is in Ghana.
He recorded his message into a song on video with his friends, making the same appeal.
Portable said he is ready to meet Shatta Wale in Ghana. The singer arrived in the country during the weekend.
Celebrate Ghanaian celebrities and their love for luxurious cars! Click to check out Wheels on Yen by Yen.com.gh!
He called for a partnership with Shatta Wale through a song he made for the Ghanaian dancehall artiste.
In the video, Portable sang, "Make them tell Shatta Wale to say Zazu dey for Ghana. Gangster Naija from Africa. Shatta Waleeee. Shatta Shatta Wale. Me, I dey for Ghana."
His friends repeated the song, adding, "He dey for Ghana dey chop all the million dollars."
Watch the video below:
Peeps react to Nigerian singer Portable freestyling for Shatta Wale
Diverse opinions filled The comment section, as some thought Shatta Wale was bigger than Portable. But others pointed out that the Nigerian singer could revive his career.
bartley.alone_ commented:
ShattaWale na your mate?
soniawaterz commented:
Portable can revive Shatta wale’s career.
riskszn commented:
Make Shatta know sey he go Nigeria today this go be ein mates
Shatta Wale blasts Ghanaians for sharing news about Wendy Shay's accident more than her music
In other news, YEN.com.gh reported how Shatta Wale reacted to reports of Wendy Shay's accident.
After wishing the singer a speedy recovery, the dancehall act had a few words to say. Shatta Wale descended on well-meaning Ghanaians for sharing the tragic news.
According to him, Wendy Shay's music does not get the attention that her accident received.
Many people disagreed with him while citing examples to back their claims.
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh