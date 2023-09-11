Nana Ama McBrown presented the legendary Lucky Mensah, Skrewfaze and Nii Funny with wall clocks sponsored by Obuase Bitters

The gifts come at the back of the three musicians appearing on the Sunday, September 10, 2023, edition of Onua Showtime

Many people admired the beautiful wall clocks, while others were excited to see Lucky Mensah on the show

PAY ATTENTION: Be the first to follow YEN.com.gh on Threads! Click here!

Actress Nana Ama McBrown presented guests who appeared on the Sunday, September 10, edition of Onua Showtime with wall clocks.

Nana Ama McBrown presents wall clocks to Onua Showtime guests. Image Credit: @kobby.kyei

Source: Instagram

Nana Ama McBrown gifts Onua Showtime guests wall clocks

Host of Onua Showtime, Nana Ama McBrown, gifted guests of her show with wall clocks sponsored by Obuase Bitters.

In the video, she first presented the wall clock to legendary Ghanaian musician Lucky Mensah, who was delighted with the gift.

He said that he would hang it at the reception of his hotel and encouraged The Empress to visit, a request she wholeheartedly accepted.

Afrobeat musician Skrewfaze was then gifted his wall clock, followed by the talented musician Nii Funny.

Below is a video of Nana Ama McBrown handing over the wall clocks to the Onua Showtime guests.

Ghanaians react to the video

Many people were surprised to see the legendary Lucky Mensah on the show. Others also noted that they grew up listening to his melodious songs.

Other social media users also commented about the wall clocks. They spoke about how beautiful and artistic they looked.

its.samed_one said:

Very artistical. You should all keep on staying blessed beyond imagination

kennet6046 said:

I really appreciate this man (Lucky Mensah) .. in fact I love his musics .. I have always wanted to meet him .. May he lives Long for us to enjoy his sweet melodies

real_rec_real_1 said:

Is that not Lucky Mensah ?

abdullai670 said:

That’s beautiful

gaiseyeliz900 said:

Wow that's beautiful

empressvee_gh said:

Bravoooo ❤️

Nana Ama McBrown looks regal in Ga traditional attire

YEN.com.gh reported that Nana Ama McBrown looked regal in the Ga traditional attire she wore to host Onua Showtime on Sunday, September 10, 2023.

While La Dade Kotopon Band danced and performed, The Empress joined them as she majestically displayed her cultural dance moves.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh