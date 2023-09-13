A fan remembered Christian Atsu and was spotted at the Accra Sports Stadium, where Ghana and Liberia played a friendly match that ended in a 3-1 win for the host

According to him, he is still pained by the passing of the former Newcastle and Chelsea player

The video sparked emotions as Ghanaians reacted to it

A fan remembered the late Ghanaian footballer Christian Atsu during the friendly game between Ghana and Liberia on September 12, 2023, at the Accra Sports Stadium.

A fan remembers Christian Atsu. Image Credit: @the1957news

Source: Instagram

Ghanaian fan remembers Christian Atsu

A fan paid tribute to the late Christian Atsu at the Accra Sports Stadium, where the friendly match between the Black Stars of Ghana and the Lone Stars of Liberia was played.

The game ended in a 3-1 win for Ghana, with Ernest Nuamah, Mohammed Kudus and Jordan Ayew scoring goals.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

The fan was dressed in a blue T-shirt and a red pair of trousers as he held a white placard with the words:

Rest Well Christian Atsu. May Allah peace upon u in ur grieve.

Despite the typos in the young man's message, many people who spotted him at the stadium and watched the video online understood his message.

In an interview with Ghanaian blogger The 1957 News, the fan stated that he was still pained by the passing of Christian Atsu.

He said that looking at how he helped people and brought smiles to the faces of many, he deserved to be remembered.

Below is a video of the fan holding a placard with a message remembering the late Christian Atsu.

Ghanaians reacted to the fan's tribute to Christian Atsu

The video sparked emotions in many people on social media, such that they were short of words. They either wrote hmm or aww to express how they felt.

Also, the comment section was filled with sad emotions as others remembered the passing of Christian Atsu.

nahbaffdotcomm said:

Hmmmmm

abena_gmb2020 said:

Awww

Fan prevents Gideon Mensah from leaving the Accra Sports Stadium

YEN.com.gh, in another sports-related story, reported that a staunch fan of Black Stars player Gideon Mensah jumped onto his car bonnet as he was leaving the Accra Sports Stadium after Ghana and Liberia's friendly.

Many people questioned the fan's actions after watching the video, while others were concerned whether he was injured since the footballer sped off while he lay on the car bonnet.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh