Broda Sammy has advised young church ladies against dressing like older women, claiming that it could hamper their chances of finding a suitor

The gospel musician claimed that when young Christian ladies do not dress in an attractive way, men are tempted to find love at the club instead

Broda Sammy used fellow gospel artiste Diana Asamoah as an example of a Christian woman who dresses well and in an attractive manner

Gospel musician Broda Sammy has advised young women in churches to be mindful of how they dress, warning that overly modest outfits could harm their chances of finding a suitor.

According to the musician, when young Christian women fail to dress attractively, it pushes men to seek love elsewhere, particularly in clubs.

Broda Sammy expressed his concern that many women in the church dress in a way that hides their figures and makes them appear much older.

He argued that this type of fashion choice, which often includes long, loose dresses and scarves, is unattractive to men looking for a wife.

“You’ll go to the church and see young women tie their hair in a scarf. They wear long dresses that cover them up and make them look shapeless. How will a young man looking for a wife be attracted to something like that? If you dress like an old woman, the young men will keep picking wives from the clubs. The women in these clubs dress to attract.”

Broda Sammy suggested that young women should embrace more appealing styles without sacrificing their values.

He pointed to fellow gospel artiste Diana Asamoah as an example of a Christian woman who manages to dress modestly but still attractively.

He also said that finding a balance between looking good and staying true to Christian principles was vital.

Broda Sammy criticises betting

Besides his views on fashion, Broda Sammy had much to say about other things he felt were wrong.

In another report by YEN.com.gh, he stated that it was not suitable for Christians to engage in betting.

Broda Sammy compared the US visa lottery and sports betting, stating they fell into the same category.

The gospel star sparked mixed reactions from some Ghanaians on social media with his betting views.

