Kofi Pages is delighted as he emerged the victor in a case between himself and Prophet Azuka

The traditional authorities at the Manhyia Palace ruled that Prophet Azuka erred in his decision to curse Kofi Pages

Netizens who saw the video congratulated Kofi Pages for his bravery regarding the issue

Kofi Pages is in a celebratory mood after finality was brought to the issue regarding his feud with the Shining Grace Chapel International leader, Prophet Isaac Appiah, popularly known as Prophet Azuka or Ogya Nyame.

The case between Kofi Pages and Prophet Azuka was heard at the Manhyia Palace by the Asantehemaa, who ruled that the outspoken preacher erred in his decision to visit a water body and invoke curses on the TikToker simply because he had insulted him.

Prophet Azuka humbly accepted his mistake and apologised to the chiefs and family of the young man. He was also fined an amount of GH¢4000 and must also present two sheep.

Announcing his victory, a new video, which has since gone viral and was sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, showed Kofi Pages beaming with smiles as he popped champagne and treated himself to some good music.

The young man apologised to his family for the stress he had put them through over the past weeks. He also showed appreciation to Manhyia Palace for showing interest in the matter.

At the time of writing the report, the video had gathered over 8,000 likes and 400 comments

Watch the video:

Ghanaians commend Kofi Pages

Netizens who thronged the video's comment section were full of praise for the young man, with others also urging Prophet Azuka to learn lessons from the incident.

Nana Yaw Pablo commented:

You won the case but don’t forget the advice they gave you and your family

CEEBABY THE CEO HER SELF stated:

Congratulations to us team kofi pages

soja stated:

You won long ago. So this is no news bro. You did the right thing and you are an example for the youth. Cheers

Nana yaw Opoku Marfo added:

congratulations bro cheer up because to win a case in manhyia is a journey. you can't go there and speak anyhow.

