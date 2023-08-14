Aba Wilmot, a graduate of Ashesi University's Class of 2017, initially started making and selling chocolate treats on campus with her roommate

Aba Wilmot, a graduate of Ashesi University's Class of 2017, embarked on her entrepreneurial journey by collaborating with her roommate to create and sell chocolate treats on Valentine's Day right on campus.

This endeavor was inspired by the observation that fellow students were commuting to the city to purchase gifts.

After graduation, Aba pursued a career in finance and even worked at Bank of America's Global Corporate and Investment division in London.

According to a post by Ashesi University, throughout her time abroad, her passion for crafting chocolate remained steadfast. She continued to refine her skills, creating chocolate treats for various occasions.

Upon returning to Ghana in 2019, Aba founded "Timeless by Aba," a Chocolate Confectionery business fueled by her desire to showcase Ghana's rich cocoa heritage and demonstrate the potential for local cocoa processing into premium products.

Today, Timeless by Aba is rapidly gaining a devoted following and aspires to tap into the expansive $150 billion global chocolate market.

"I didn't consciously intend to pursue entrepreneurship when I was at Ashesi University but I think I unconsciously got won by the student culture which encourages us to pursue passions and solve problems for Africa," she said.

Watch the video below:

