Sex therapist Akumaa Mama Zimbi has cautioned young girls to save themselves for marriage

She detailed some of the dos and don'ts both men and women should practice to ensure a successful dating experience

Akumaa stated that although girls can visit their boyfriends before marriage, they should not be too comfortable

Ghanaian media personality Akumaa Mama Zimbi has revealed why it is dangerous for girls to be too comfortable in their boyfriend's room, especially if they want to practice chastity.

According to her, girls and boys should not assume the roles of husband and wife during dating.

Akumaa Mama Zimbi pointed out that courtship is about learning more about each other and deciding if you want to spend the rest of your life with them.

Akumaa Mama Zimbi made these statements during an interview with Berla Mundi on the Day Show.

She said, "If you are getting serious, you should know where the person stays. Study if the person is dirty. So once in a while, you can go to the place. See what he is doing. Even if there's no bed or chair, look around and take your leave.

If you visit a boyfriend and there's no chair in the room, don't go and sit on the bed. Stand for a while, if you must, and then leave.

Peeps react to Akumaa's no sitting on the bed rule during courtship

People filled the comment section with delightfully varied opinions on the matter.

joyousashanti commented:

She is making so much sense .

albert_sel commented:

This woman do all legend.

dubs.clicks commented:

She is just saying her mind ooo.

merelinngwenya commented:

The lady in yellow is not having it

nii_feehi commented:

Then no sex bia

