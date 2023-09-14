Celebrated TikToker Asantewaa looked so happy in the arms of her husband

The content creator and her husband have been at the centre of divorce rumours for months

Fans were delighted that TikTok star and her husband are still together despite all the negativity online

Ghanaian TiKTok star and actress Asantewaa, born Martina Dwamena, and her husband, Jeffery Boahen, video-tapped themselves hanging outside.

The couple were speculated to have broken up after an allegation of the actress cheating with her manager went viral.

Despite what the gossip tree says, Asantewaa and her husband looked good together in the video.

A photo collage of Asantewaa and her husband Image credit: @_asantewaaaa

Source: Instagram

At Asantewaa's 29th birthday, many people pointed out her husband's notable absence at her birthday party. The TikToker sat at the high table alone.

This scene gave weight to earlier rumours of the actress dating her handsome manager. Asantewaa was accused of having sexual relations with Cassious after being captured in a compromising position inside a swimming pool.

In the video, trending on the timeline, Asantewaa and her hubby huddled together in front of the camera.

Watch the video below:

Peeps react to Asantewaa and her hubby looking loved up in video

While some people were glad that the couple had come back together, others opined that the video was a smokescreen.

blunttruth4060 commented:

If it's new, we thank God. I want my marriage to hold, so I'm happy when that of others holds too. Wo yonko da na woda.

maameesi52 commented:

So why are some of you so interested in someone getting a divorce? But some of you want marriage, those of you married too, you think it can’t hit you ong? Ahh, l pity people you’re friends with.

manop3_as3m commented:

Asantewaa has good taste oo.

houseofrhodelle commented:

We don't care. We just want you to put some respect on yourself and the marriage. No need to prove anything if you'll still behave anyhow.

Asantewaa appoints herself the saviour of Ghana music and says the song would not perform without her input

In other news, YEN.com.gh reported Asantewaa's accolades she gave to herself.

According to the TikTok star, a song would only become popular on the social media app with her input.

Asantewaa also said that although she has stopped taking money for song promotions, she still does her videos with the ones that appeal to her.

The TikToker described herself as the salt of Ghana music.

Source: YEN.com.gh