Ghanaian TikTok star Asantewaa looked fabulous in custom-made dresses at her mega birthday party

The 29-year-old was spotted crying as she sat alone at the high table without her husband by her side

Some social media users have commented on the lovely videos posted by Ghanaian bloggers on Instagram

Ghanaian TikToker Asantewaa impressed fashionistas with her impeccable style at her 29th birthday party on June 3, 2023.

Ghanaian TikToker Asantewaa's 29th birthday photos. Photo credit: @ghkwaku

Source: Instagram

The beautiful young married woman invited top Ghanaian celebrities, musicians, ex-footballers and religious leaders to her plush event.

Mr Jeffrey Obiri Boahenhe, the good-looking husband of the talented content creator, missed out on the birthday and business launch of her lovely wife, Asantewaa.

Watch the video below;

Her friends and bloggers escorted Asantewaa to the venue without her husband holding her hands.

Many social media users have raised concerns after watching the trending videos posted by top Ghanaian bloggers, including GH Kwaku

YEN.com.gh has compiled some of the comments below;

mary_yeboah47 stated:

I hope her husband was there physically to support her cos this is a big occasion . Congratulations

abi_babe stated:

Where is the husband in the picture?

benjamin_nana_yaw stated

Na where in husband

agyeistella945 stated:

Where is the husband

mr_kwamez stated:

Where is the husband? I am just asking in shock

official_jaycurtis stated:

So where is her husband?! I was expecting her to enter with the husband mpo

konamah__ stated:

The husband is out of the league now, I guess

ch.ichi8571 stated:

Where is her husband

cecil4christ stated:

Where is your husband

qwaku_thuglife15 stated:

Where was her husband the whole time, and where was he when she was cutting the cake, just asking for a friend

Watch a video of Asantewaa crying at her party

Asantewaa is seated alone at the high table without someone to talk to and cry on their shoulders

