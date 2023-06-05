Ghanaian TikTok star/entrepreneur Asantewaa marked her 29th birthday with a plush party that showcased a splendid mansion-themed cake

In a video, the content creator cut the cake with some guests, but her significant other was missing from the beautiful scenes

The footage of the spectacular moment posted to Ghkwaku's Instagram account saw many netizens asking about her husband

Ghanaian TikToker/entrepreneur Asantewaa celebrated her 29th birthday with a spectacular party that featured a mansion-themed cake.

Some famous personalities attended the lavish ceremony, including Tracey Boakye, Asamoah Gyan, Ajagurajah, and Osebo The Zaraman.

Asantewaa hosted guests and the stars to delicious meals at the occasion, where they cut a magnificent mansion-inspired cake.

Asantewaa's mansion-themed birthday cake causes stir on social media. Photo credit: ghkwaku.

Source: Instagram

Asantewaa's husband was missing

In a video seen by YEN.com.gh, Asantewaa's family and loved ones joined her in the cake-cutting ceremony. Her husband, however, was not spotted in the footage.

Ghanaian blogger Ghkwaku posted the clip on his Instagram account along with a caption that read:

''Birthday Queen @_asantewaaaa_ cutting this beautiful cake by @de_bakers_king at her birthday party.''

The clip has been viewed by more than 2,500 people and received over 25 comments. Fans who thronged the comments section questioned Asantewaa's husband's absence from the event.

Reactions to the video of Asantewaa's birthday cake

Cecil4christ asked:

Where is your husband?

Afrocentric_handmade_crafts posted:

She should have had time to discuss her product and how to use it, but it was all about dancing and birthday.

Qwaku_thuglife15 asked:

Where was her husband when she was cutting the cake?

Kobby_narry reacted:

The cake is not cutting ✂️. The eiiiii flatted me.

Padiki___xaviera stated:

The cake didn't cut ooh eeiii.

Afialelly_gh wrote:

Is it me, or is the cake not cutting?

Mir.acle65 posted:

Her husband?

Tednewsgh added:

What's "birthday" girl? Emmom paa dier .

Asantewaa's birthday

Relatedly, YEN.com.gh previously reported that Ghanaian personalities supported Asantewaa when she hosted a plush party to celebrate her 29th birthday on Saturday, June 3.

She arrived with a police escort to her birthday celebration before taking pictures. She later sat at a table with high-profile guests such as Asamoah Gyan.

Prior to Asantewaa taking her seat, football legend Asamoah Gyan greeted her warmly, and they hugged each other.

