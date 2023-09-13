Artiste manager Bullet has reacted to heightened claims about him sacrificing his artistes when they reach their prime in the music industry

During an interview on Daybreak Hitz, he reiterated that he was not an occultist and neither was he in the act

His statements in the interview generated conversations on social media as Ghanaians shared their views

Ghanaian artiste manager and Rufftown Records CEO, Ricky Nana Agyemang, well known as Bullet, has complained bitterly about ongoing accusations about him sacrificing his artistes at the height of their careers.

Wendy Shay, Bullet and Ebony Reigns in photos. Image Credit: @bullet_rufftown @ebony_reigns

Source: Instagram

Bullet address claims about him using his artistes for rituals

The claims come at the back of his artiste getting involved in a near-fatal car accident on the Kwabenya road in the early hours of Sunday, September 10, 2023.

Also, in 2018, one of his young artistes, Ebony Reigns, was involved in a car accident but unfortunately did not make it out alive.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Due to these incidents, many Ghanaians point fingers at Bullet for using his artistes for sacrifices when they reach a peak in their music careers.

In an interview with Andy Dosty on Hitz FM's Daybreak Hitz, Bullet stated that it is disheartening to hear these claims, adding that they do not make sense.

“Now many people are saying that Bullet is an occultist, he is into occultism, he has been sacrificing his artistes (Wendy Shay and Ebony Reigns). It does not make sense. People say that anytime my artistes are in their prime, I kill them and bring in another one,” Bullet told Andy Dosty.

Sharing details of Wendy Shay's current condition after the car accident, Bullet said that Wendy has a nose fracture.

He added that the accident occurred when she went out to shoot content for her newly released singles, Every Man Cheat and Heartless.

Below is a snippet of Bullet's interview on Daybreak Hitz with Andy Dosty.

Ghanaians react to the video

Many people encouraged Bullet to see a prophet or a man of God about such unfortunate happenings.

Others believed he was not into occultism, while others believed otherwise.

kobby_boadi said:

masa masa no pastor talk anything

streettalenthub said:

Always finding a way to blame the devil.

majidminister said:

The mindset of a broken person

israelboateng91 said:

)bowa )bowa, everything he is saying it's a lie.

gaayanenterprise said:

Go see a prophet

callmenazareth said:

He's not into Occultism

Wendy Shay's management releases statement concerning her near-fatal accident

YEN.com.gh reported that Bullet, the manager of Ghanaian songstress Wendy Shay released a statement concerning her near-fatal accident that occurred around midnight on the Kwabenya road.

In the statement, he noted that and is recovering. He encouraged Ghanaians and her fans around the world to remember her in their prayers.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh