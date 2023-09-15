Shatta Wale met Kumasi media sensation Oliver Khan The Ship Dealer on Pure FM on Friday, September 15

Shatta who is a promotional tour in Kumasi got tickled by Oliver Khan's vibes and hype that he could not stop laughing

The Dancehall musician gifted some dollars to Oliver Khan and the show host, Bright Kankam Boadu, before leaving the studio

Shatta Wale, known in private life as Charles Nii Armah Mensah, has been mesmerised by Kumasi-based media personality Oliver Khan The Ship Dealer.

The Dancehall superstar visited Kumasi for a promotional on Friday, September 15, 2023. As part of his rounds, he appeared on Pure FM's sports show.

The Friday edition of the show hosted by renowned sports broadcaster, Bright Kankam Boadu, also featured Oliver Khan The Ship Dealer, a self-acclaimed wealthy man who often mocks the host.

Oliver Khan The Ship Dealer hypes Shatta Wale and gets dollars

Meeting Shatta Wale on the show, Oliver Khan got into his elements and started showering accolades on the musician.

Among many things, Oliver Khan described Shatta Wale as the only real musician in Ghana. He also likened him to the Biblical son of Abraham, Isaac.

His praises and other expressions tickled Shatta Wale so much that he laughed hysterically and dipped into his handbag to bring out some dollars for Oliver Khan The Ship Dealer and Kankam Boadu.

While the video did not make clear the amount of money Shatta Wale gave each of them, she was heard saying "this is two hundred" as he handed out the money.

Watch below for the video as post on Instagram by @sweet_maame_adwoa:

Oliver Khan The Ship Dealer looks fresh as he lands in Ghana after travelling abroad

Meanwhile, Oliver Khan The Ship Dealer was recently spotted at the Kotoka International Airport with Kankam Boadu.

In a video, the funny social media sensation looked fresh and handsome as he touched down in Ghana

Ship Dealer was met at the airport by Appiah Stadium, who teased him and said he was looking nicer than his earlier days before he got famous.

