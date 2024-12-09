Criss Waddle, in the heat of the 2024 elections, made a recollection of happenings in the Nana Addo government after the loss of the NPP

The musician and real estate mogul recalled how Ghanaians pleaded with the government to fix the country and were given an insensitive response

Bawumia, the flagbearer of the NPP, conceded defeat to John Mahama a day after the polls, sparking excitement among supporters of the NDC

Ghanaian musician and real estate mogul Criss Waddle has taken to social media to recall a controversial moment from Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s government following the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) resounding defeat in the 2024 elections.

In a post on social media, Criss Waddle reflected on how Ghanaians had urged the government to address critical issues affecting the country during Nana Addo's tenure. He pointed out the response many found insensitive, where citizens were told to focus on fixing themselves instead of relying on the government. In his post, he wrote:

"People begged you to fix the country you told them to “fix themselves”🤣🤣🤣 Herh u be champion,we will never forget you da until we die short man Devil."

His remarks came after the NPP came to terms with its loss in the just-ended elections. Mahamudu Bawumia, the party’s flagbearer, conceded defeat to John Dramani Mahama of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) a day after the polls. The NDC’s victory sparked celebrations among its supporters nationwide.

Criss Waddle's comments spark reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

richardnapo reacted:

"So why you no voice out all this long time. Or you say now before you gain your freedom."

Marv_Perry21 wrote:

"Enough pls, let's respect him, no matter what, he is our president and will be leaving office soon, he tried and did his best but was too stubborn to listen to our pleas."

John Dumelo speaks after winning elections

John Dumelo has also spoken publicly for the first time after winning the parliamentary elections in his constituency, Ayawaso West Wuogon

YEN.com.gh reported that the actor conveyed his thoughts on the outcome of the elections and expressed his excitement at the NPP being voted out of power.

He shared his intention to make the constituency a great one, pledging that the NPP was not going to return again.

