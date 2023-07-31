Hamamat Montia left many people gushing over her beauty when she joined the Barbie in a Box challenge that has taken over the internet

Clad in pink, she combined a traditional element with the Western concept by adding a calabash full of shea butter and a cast iron pot with a wooden ladle lying in it

Many people hailed her in the comment section as they applauded her and claimed she had won the Barbie challenge

Ghanaian business mogul Hamamat Montia turned heads online when she joined the Barbie challenge that has taken over the internet.

Hamamat Montia poses in a giant Barbie box. Image Credit: @iamhamamat

Source: Instagram

Hamamat Montia poses in a giant Barbie box

Hamamat Montia slayed a gorgeous pink outfit paired with a pink bra and a mini skirt with a thigh-high cut.

To style up her look, she wore a necklace made out of seashells joined together to form a masterpiece.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

The skincare entrepreneur wore a kinky wig with extra volume, tied in a bun.

To add a Ghanaian touch to the modern concept, she added a calabash full of shea butter and a cast iron pot with a wooden ladle to the set.

Captioning the post, the mother of three noted that she was Shea Butter Barbie, who resides in the village.

"Sheabutter Barbie #KingsandQueens. Straight from the village ," she wrote in the Instagram caption.

Below are the photos of Hamamat posing in a giant Barbie box.

Ghanaians react to Hamamat Montia's Barbie in a Box photos

Ghanaian musician Hajia 4Reall called Hamamat Montia a Northern Barbie, while others gushed over how she nailed the photo shoot.

hajia4reall said:

Northern Barbie

blackyy_ladyy remarked:

Oh wow

o_apanhador_de_cenas stated:

For every black girl who believed she couldn't be Barbie. This is really special.

princess___nargiz said:

Best Barbie in the box presentation that the world has ever seen up to today and forever

senara_asini remarked:

THIS BARBIE MADE IT TO THE TOP MY LIST

_b.reid stated:

The best Barbie I’ve seen thus far ❤️❤️

Hamamat Montia shares adorable video of a luxury boat ride with baby

YEN.com.gh reported that Hamamat Montia went on a boat cruise with her baby.

In the video, the adorable little girl was in the arms of the skincare mogul as she delivered her Independence Day message.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh