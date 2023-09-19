Black Sherif, in an Instagram Live session, paid tribute to late Nigerian singer Mohbad, who recently passed on

The strange circumstances surrounding the Peace hitmaker's death have resulted in a clamour for justice and an investigation into his passing

Black Sherif joined the consensus and asked for justice for the musician, whose name has been in the trends in the last few days

Ghanaian music sensation Black Sherif, in an Instagram Live session, paid a moving tribute to the late Nigerian singer Mohbad, whose recent and unexpected passing has left the music world in shock.

Black Sherif and Nigerian singer Mohbad Photo Source: iammohbad, black_sherif

Source: Instagram

The mysterious circumstances surrounding the death of Mohbad have raised questions and concerns, with fans and fellow artistes seeking answers and justice.

Black Sherif joined the growing consensus calling for a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding Mohbad's death. The talented Nigerian singer's name has dominated social media trends in recent days, as fans and colleagues mourn his loss and demand transparency in the investigation.

During his Instagram Live session, Black Sherif expressed his deep sorrow over the loss of a fellow artiste and said, "RIP Imole, Mohbad forever, justice for Mohbad."

Fans grieve Mohbad

Many social media users shared their grief on Mohabad's passing.

amdbanj said:

RIP Mobad . Gone way too soon . I met you once, you were so respectful and Calm . I really pray God consoles your family and protect your child in Jesus Name . Amen

SalisuYaku20384 reacted:

The world started without you and will end even without you. Just try to make your self happy before joining your last day. Rip imole aka mobad we love you

sidney_007 reacted:

Anytime I hear of someone's death,be it a celeb,relative,enemy,friend,colleagues,it reminds me of my mortality and to value the life

Mohbad's wife speaks

In a related story, Mohbad's wife, Wunmi, has opened up on the late singer's lifestyle as she revealed he lived in fear till the end.

Wunmi, who has a baby boy with Mohbad, said upon the birth of their son, the singer was constantly worried for their lives and wanted them to leave the country.

The singer's wife revealed he wanted to face his fight alone and she suggested some individuals were behind Mohbad's death.

