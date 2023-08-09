Counsellor Lutterodt has incurred the wrath of many for calling Wanderlust Ghana's journey useless

The blunt social commentator said that without involving state institutions to cover and promote the country, the group did not deserve their applause

Wanderlust Ghana shocked the world when a group of 11 men and one woman drove from Ghana to the United Kingdom

Counsellor Lutterodt, an outspoken Ghanaian counsellor, insists that Wanderlust Ghana were selfish for not involving the government in promoting Ghana.

According to him, the group should have sought protection from state agencies so that the world would see that Ghana is well-organised.

Despite Wanderlust Ghana's reasons for not going with Kantanka cars, Counselor Lutterodt pressed that they should have found a way to brand their cars as Ghanaians.

In a panel discussion on Okay FM, Counsellor Lutterodt went ballistic, asserting that Wanderlust Ghana merely wasted resources without any benefit to the country. He said:

You don't take useless risks in the name of laurels. Which part gave us the tourism attraction? The Ministry of Tourism and Culture should be part of this adventure that people are doing. Number two, the vehicle we travelled with, what were we selling?

Watch the interview below:

Peeps react to Counsellor Lutterodt's assessment of Accra to London by a road trip

Many disagreed with Counsellor Lutterodt's reasons for saying the Accra to London road trip was useless. Peeps were still in celebratory mode as they continued to applaud Wanderlust for their bravery and courage.

@LAURA-665 commented:

These are some of the reasons why I love Nigerians. We can never be like them because we never support our own. Nkurasesem ne nnantinkeka y3 yen d3 dodo.

@faithfultestimony1559 commented:

As humans, we should be proud of others for their success, happiness and efforts. He is just bitter and thinks he is always right.

@andysenad-wealth7544 commented:

Is this man really a Counselor? I wouldn’t come out to display such ignorance without getting my facts. Go and find out if they didn’t contact the tourism board and the response they gave the wanderlust team. That’s why there will always be a difference between Nigerians and Ghanaians because they celebrate their own.

@ritaanane-dufie8505 commented:

I'm so proud of them. They should pat each other shoulders for what they've achieved . I went to work yesterday after 6 months off sick. Some white Englishman welcomed me, asking me if I had seen the 13 Ghanaian men who drove from Ghana to the UK. He said that's amazing. Counselor, the negativity is too much.

These are the 4 supercars that drove from Accra to London after Kantanka refused

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported how the Wanderlust Ghana team had to use their own cars after Kantanka's CEO refused to partner with them.

These robust vehicles took the group from Oyibi in Ghana through 12 countries to London. The success of their journey relied on these vehicles that endured storms and erratic terrains to reach London.

