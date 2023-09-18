Lisa Quama drove a luxurious Tesla in a video which was shared on TikTok, sparking reactions

In the video, Lisa drove the car with confidence and expertise, which surprised many who were not aware of her driving skills

In the comment section of the video, many asked whether Lisa had a license since she was driving in a foreign country

Renowned Ghanaian dancer Lisa Quama, in a viral TikTok video, took the wheel of a luxurious Tesla, leaving her fans and followers astonished. Lisa's confident and skilled driving in the video raised questions about her driving abilities, particularly since she was behind the wheel in a foreign country.

Ghanaian Dancer Lisa Quama Drives Luxury Tesla Photo Source: lisaquama

Source: TikTok

The video, which quickly gained traction on TikTok, showed Lisa comfortably navigating the high-tech features of a Tesla, impressing many who were unaware of her driving prowess. Her handling of the vehicle's advanced technology left viewers both amazed and curious.

However, as the video circulated, the comments section became flooded with questions about Lisa Quama's driving credentials. Many users wanted to know if she possessed a valid driver's license, especially given that she was driving in a foreign land. According to peeps, she needed an international license to drive in another country.

Lisa Quama sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Aminah said:

Baddest driver wai naqi y confusing our brains me thinking she was driving backwards not knowing de video was reversed

Akosuah Gina❤️️ commented:

Eii Ghanafo) oh dabi when police catch her, when police this Eii can’t you say something positive

Thessy❤️❤️ said:

She think here is Ghana wen they catch u without driving license u go smear pepper

Lisa Quama dances at Times Square

In another story, Lisa Quama, in a video, linked up with popular US dance Daniella Montero at New York Times Square and had a dance-off.

The talented pair teamed over the popular tune Mnike and showed off their dancing skills.

Daniella Montero shared a video of their dance contest on her TikTok page, and many Ghanaians in the comment section were happy to see Lisa make international waves.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh