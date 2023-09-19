Talented dancehall artiste Shatta Wale grew a large crowd of supporters in Manhyia in the Ashanti Region

Shatta Wale attended a meet-and-greet session with Kumawod stars in Kumasi for his GamePark concert

When fans heard the singer was in town, they rushed to the venue, blocking the entrance and making it difficult for Shatta Wale to leave

Ghanaian dancehall singer Charles Nii Armah, known in showbiz as Shatta Wale, was locked inside a house because enthusiastic fans had blocked the entrance.

The musician was attending a gathering organised for him to make contact with Kumawood stars whilst in Kumasi.

After the session, fans nearly mobbed Shatta Wale, save quick thinking from the Kumawood stars, who formed a barricade around him.

In the footage, Shatta Wale enjoyed meeting and interacting with some famous faces on TV and YouTube. While exchanging contacts with some, others took videos of him.

When it was time to leave, they had to form a human tunnel so that Shatta Wale could walk outside without being mobbed by fans.

Peeps react to fans mobbing Shatta Wale in Manhyia

Many were concerned for Shatta Wale's safety. They recommended that his team hire professional bodyguards to control the crowd.

@SamuelAddae-fs5ov commented:

They should have involved soldiers or guards coz it was not easy for Shatta Wale.

@bigupasempee commented:

King Shatta ah blessed

@bigupasempee commented:

Respek King Shatta .

@stephensackey67 commented:

Nobody can hate this man, Wale, don't try.

@YhungAbudhabi commented:

No breathing space for him.

Showbiz analyst praises Shatta Wale for maintaining his 19-year relevancy

In other news, YEN.com.gh reported entertainment analyst Koncept Worae's explanation for how Shatta Wale has remained relevant for a long time in the entertainment industry.

According to the showbiz critic, Shatta Wale has been able to decode the people's preferences to tap into it. He pointed out that apart from giving his fans good, timeless music, the dancehall artiste has built a strong unbreakable bond with them.

Koncept Worae revealed that Shatta Wale has an organised fanbase, Shatta Movement, in every region across Ghana.

